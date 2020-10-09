Who was more delighted to be back on Wednesday when the Green Valley Village farmers market re-opened – vendors or shoppers?
Opening day brought 68 ready-to-sell vendors and a good opening day’s crowd eager to be shopping outdoors and meet a mix of former and new vendors.
Frozen lasagna, packaged dried fruit, handmade handbags, jewelry, a huge selection of colorful masks, vivid designer neck scarves and a variety of other handmade items filled the walkways in Green Valley Village from the east end to the west.
Run by Heirloom Markets of Tucson, a representative said she expects to have about 120 vendors by early November.
Katie Noboa of Canoa Naturals was busy selling handmade and colorful earrings and neckwear made from tagua nuts, Brazilian Golden Grass and açaĭ seeds.
“I’ve been at St. Philip’s Square on Saturday but it’s good to be back here,” Noboa said, as shoppers browsed and bought some pieces from her collection.
Chef Scotty with Lasagna & More displayed a tempting table full of Italian take-and-bake meals. Shoppers were pleased to be buying ready-made dinners—two-meat lasagna, gluten-free vegetable lasagna, two-meat manicotti and other meals without having to cook. Just thaw and bake.
Lindsay Meyer was busy showing and selling her handmade handbags in Southwestern colors, and Kathy Kroft’s colorful collection of masks easily attracted attention and sales.
“I started out giving them away,” Kroft said of her masks. “Then neighbors wanted them and I sold them on my driveway. Now I’m at the farmer’s market.”
Signs throughout Green Valley Village’s shopping area require shoppers to wear a mask and social distance; compliance was high on the first day back.
The Farmer’s Market is Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.