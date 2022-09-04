Israel is headed for its fifth election in three years, was the most locked-down nation in the world during the pandemic, and its citizens aren’t shy about talking politics, religion or whatever crosses their mind.
And Nir Nitzan says you’re going to love it if he can convince you to take a trip there.
He’s the founder of a travel agency and is on a swing through the United States that will bring him to Green Valley on Wednesday to speak. His topic: “Life in Israel today.”
He’ll speak at 7 p.m. Sept. 7, at Beth Shalom Temple Center, 1751 N. Rio Mayo. Those attending must be vaccinated and have received at least one booster, per temple rules. Masks are recommended.
Nitzan would love to sell you a tour, but that’s not the point of the presentation. He wants to sell you on the people and culture of one of the most complex and historically rich nations on earth.
“I’ll be talking about arts, culture and the way we are and what makes us different or unique,” he said during a brief interview Friday from Salt Lake City.
His background puts him in a position to address a variety of questions.
Nitzan raised three children in Israel, is a retired lieutenant colonel and a self-described history freak.
“I’m the salt of the earth of Israel,” he said, “a man on the street.”
He doesn’t intend to get political but politics isn’t off the table.
“It’s part of Israeli life, we can’t stay out of it,” he said.
His great-grandfather settled in what is now Israel more than 100 years ago, his father was a rose farmer and Nitzan was raised on a moshav — a collective farm. He has been licensed to give tours since 1988.
As for Israel being locked down during COVID-19, Nitzan says all of that has changed and that the country playing it safe has paid off.
“The notion is that we are so over-vaccinated in Israel that we don’t care if you’re not,” he said.
