The good news is Green Valley residents can expect to see some isolated thunderstorms from now through Tuesday. The bad news is the area is far behind last year's rainfall totals.
National Weather Service meteorologist Aaron Hardin said Green Valley recorded more than 15 inches of rainfall through the end of September last year with six inches recorded in September alone.
So far this year, Green Valley has received a grand total of 7.26 inches. The area has only received slightly more than half an inch of rain this month.
"I don't see us catching up," Hardin said.
High temperatures this week are expected to hover in the low 90s. Lows will be 67-69 degrees, he said.
Green Valley is starting to see overnight lows dip a bit. Last month at this time, the overnight lows were in the mid 70s.
Have we seen the last triple digits of the year?
"I wouldn't say we're completely done," Hardin said. "We're not predicting any 100s this next week, but we could see some 100-degree days later in the month. We'll only go out seven days in our predictions."