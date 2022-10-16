On Sept. 14, Michael Carreon stood at the same home plate his father, Camilo, caught pitches behind for seven years as a catcher for the Chicago White Sox from 1959–1964. 

The home plate is part of a memorial to Comiskey Park right outside of the White Sox stadium Guaranteed Rate Field on the South Side of Chicago.

Michael Carreon reaches to the heavens to talk with his father at the memorial to Comiskey Park's original home plate. 
Michael Carreon bench presses 315 lbs. at Copper Fitness on Oct. 12.
A 1960 Camilo Carreon rookie card.
Camilo Carreon, left, stands in front of home plate at Comiskey Park in 1961, as Mickey Mantle prepares for his at-bat and Roger Maris walks to the dugout. 
Michael Carreon makes contact in a Sunday father-son pregame at Comiskey Park in 1964.
Michael Carreon on ABC's Wide World of Sports in the 1973 Little League World Series championship game.


