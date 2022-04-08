Irene Coppola of Sahuarita has been named president and CEO of Better Business Bureau Serving Southern Arizona. She will step into the role July 1.
Coppola, former longtime business manager at the Green Valley News, has spent the last several years working as the BBB’s Director of Finance & HR.
“During her time with BBB, Irene has displayed a passion for our Southern Arizona community and our organization” said BBB Serving Southern Arizona’s Board Chair, Tim Bee. “We look forward to having her expertise and background on BBB help lead the organization forward."
Coppola, a Sahuarita native, is BBB Serving Southern Arizona’s first Latina CEO and is a 2020 Women of Influence — Financial Champion recipient. She also is chair for the Green Valley/Sahuarita Salvation Army and as the board treasurer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona Donation Center. She also worked for the Town of Sahuarita.
“It is an honor to lead the Better Business Bureau Serving Southern Arizona. I'm excited and look forward to building upon the strong foundation of this wonderful organization,” Coppola said. “Together, with our impeccable team, we will continue to grow our opportunities to advance marketplace trust. With that said, I invite our community to be impactful, be bold, and to stand out...Start With Trust!”
Her husband, Manuel Coppola, is Director of Legislative Affairs for Wick Communications and is publisher of the Nogales International and the Tucson Daily Territorial, sister papers to the Green Valley News & Sun.
