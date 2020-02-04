While Iowa post-caucus chaos and confusion prevailed in that state Tuesday night, there was no mistaking the preferences of Hawkeye state residents wintering in Green Valley.
Over 1,500 miles away from their home state, a satellite caucus lent its support to Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden. Klobuchar triumphed with 23 supporters, followed by 14 for Buttigieg and 13 for Biden.
It was a tight fit in the clubhouse at the Sunrise Pointe community where 50 registered Iowa Democrats living in the area gathered to make their preferences known. Many of those present are retirees who spend part of the year in Arizona.
Based on the Iowa Democratic Party’s guidelines, Monday night’s count was equivalent to six delegates. How those delegates are distributed depends on how county and state conventions play out, said Caucus Chairwoman Sandy Cooney.
“Being able to connect with Iowans outside the state makes me feel more connected to my home state,” said Lynn Swan, one of the organizers of the event, and a Klobuchar supporter.
She was instrumental in making sure local Iowa Dems were counted, nominating Green Valley to be included among 24 satellite locations in the U.S. when the Iowa Democratic Party decided to include out-of-staters with Iowa residences in the caucus process. Three other Arizona communities also hosted similar gatherings of Hawkeye state residents.
Seven of the last nine candidates who won Iowa became the Democratic nominee for president.
Most of the participants said they already came committed to a particular candidate.
Supporters took the floor and briefly touted their candidates’ virtues. Biden was described as the “most electable” of the current pack. Some said Warren would “know how to get things done.” Klobuchar fans said she'd be “able to stand up to Trump” the best in the general election and many Iowans like her Midwest roots.
Part-time Green Valley residents Chris and Dan Madison are Buttigeig supporters. “I think he’s a really inspiring candidate – a small town mayor, a veteran,” said Dan. Both the Madisons believe it’s time for the party to pick someone with new ideas for president.
After getting their instructions, caucus-goers folded their chairs and participated in two voting rounds known as first alignment and realignment. They clustered in groups with fellow supporters of their preferred candidate before Cooney and other volunteers counted them as they hoisted their preference cards.
Initially, three caucus-goers declared their support for former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, two for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 13 for Buttigieg, 12 for Biden, and 20 for Klobuchar. No one gathered under the sign posted for Sen. Bernie Sanders.
After discussion amongst participants, those who originally aligned themselves with a candidate deemed unviable – meaning they were unable to attract at least 15 percent of the registered Dems – were able shuffle over to another group for the final tally.
The caucus was over in 90 minutes.
From the sidelines, Janet Mapel, who hails from Des Moines, was serving up pizza. She smiled at the give and take in the room and described the satellite caucus as “chaotic, but beautiful.”
“It’s a lot of pressure and intensity, but it’s also great in the sense that this is what democracy looks like,” Mapel said with a grin.