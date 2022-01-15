The attorney looking into an incident at a GVR meeting Jan. 6 delivered the results of his investigation on Friday, and it later was disclosed that the board president attempted to intervene before it was completed.
The investigation was launched after a GVR member filed complaints Jan. 7 against GVR Board President Mike Zelenak and Vice President Nina Campfield.
The woman, who the Green Valley News is not identifying, was accused of using an ethnic slur as she spoke from the audience and was immediately ordered to leave the Bylaws Subcommittee meeting by Campfield.
Most of those present, including Campfield, quickly realized no slur was used and the woman, clearly upset, remained at the meeting. But attorney Justin Pierce concluded in his investigation that Campfield’s “knee-jerk and immediately hostile response” was enough to sustain the complaint against her.
Pierce concluded that Zelenak, who was attending as a subcommittee member, did not have “an affirmative duty under the Code (of Conduct) to step in” and that there was no evidence he was in any way “discourteous or unprofessional.”
The three-page investigation report is confidential and has not been made public; the Green Valley News obtained it Friday.
How it played out
Pierce noted in his report that the case was complicated because it involved board members but simplified because it was audio and video recorded.
He noted the woman accused of making the comment “made a statement expressing concern for what she apparently believed was a less than transparent process as it related to proposed bylaw changes.”
He then quoted the words in question spoken by the woman. She said, “Reading the bylaws and comparing the two I thought the annotated copy was very underwhelming. I was really disappointed because I didn’t think it was very transparent and I think that might be a little difficult getting it approved if you don’t...and I’m, and I don’t think anybody’s trying to do anything, but I think....”
At that point, Pierce notes, the woman “was interrupted by more than one member of the committee and was accused of using a racial slur.”
Within a minute, he wrote, the subcommittee appeared to resolve that it had misheard her, though he noted that “there may still be some who somehow believe she used the slur.”
The board apparently misheard the word “do” as “Jew.”
Pierce points out that GVR policy requires the board to commit itself and members “to ethical, effective and businesslike conduct.” Pierce emphasized “businesslike conduct” with italics and an underline.
He said the woman’s pronunciation of the word “do” did sound like “Jew,” but that “any reasonable person should have recognized that using the term ‘Jew’ at that moment made no contextual sense whatsoever.”
He called Campfield’s “rush to judgment” discourteous and unprofessional. Had the woman used a slur, which she did not, Pierce said “the immediate outburst from more than one person in the room is contrary to any legitimate response in that situation from a professionally conducted board or commission.”
He said the proper way to handle it would be to wait for a pause in the statement and “professionally and respectfully clarify what is being said and take appropriate action in response.”
To that end, Pierce concluded, “I do not believe Ms. Campfield is the only person at fault here, I believe the Board and perhaps all GVR subcommittees might benefit from training on how to properly conduct meetings.” He added that the rest of the meeting “shows a lack of decorum and control of the meeting.”
Pierce ultimately recommended that the board review his findings in executive session as laid out in the Code of Conduct and determine if further action is warranted.
Attempt to interfere?
GVR CEO Scott Somers shared the video of the incident with board members on Friday in an email obtained by the Green Valley News.
He said the Board secretary should be “in charge of all proceedings to investigate the allegations” given that Zelenak and Campfield are involved. The secretary is Ted Boyett.
He said the Code of Conduct requires an executive session to deal with the matter before any meeting is held at which the board will conduct business — that does not include work sessions. The next regular meeting is Jan. 26.
Somers’ email also included the line in bold, “Please note that Mr. Zelenak attempted to intervene in this process by directly contacting the law firm reviewing the complaint, as evidenced in this email by scrolling down.”
He included a message from Zelenak to Pierce’s firm, Pierce Coleman. The message was sent via the law firm’s website with the subject line, “Complaint investigation.”
It read: “To whom this may concern. It is my understanding that your firm has been contacted by Scott Somers CEO of Green Valley Recreation concerning an alleged code of conduct violation. I would like the attorney that will be assigned for consideration of this issue to contact me. The board will conduct an executive session with the investigation attorney present to explain the projected cost and how it will be conducted. It's my understanding that the CEO contacted you directly as to how we might proceed. It's not clear that he has authority to conduct or be in charge of any investigations regarding his employer. I do realize the circumstances seem difficult but once it is determined who on the board might be in charge it will be a board affair.”
Zelenak did not answer phone calls and a text message Saturday seeking a response.
In an email to Somers, which the CEO included in his communication with the board, Pierce wrote that Somers “has the inherent (if not express) authority to have this matter reviewed. Although the CEO does not have the power or authority to take action on Board members, getting a review of the situation is advisable in order to help manage potential risk and liability to the organization.”
The law firm apparently did not acknowledge Zelenak’s message.
Pierce added in his email to Somers, “Since Mr. Zelenak was at the meeting in question I do not want to have direct communication with him on this in order to avoid any appearance that he is attempting to influence my ultimate findings or that I was, in fact, so influenced.”