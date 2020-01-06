Morning commuters experienced a significant delay Monday morning following a one-vehicle rollover that sent a teenager to the hospital.
Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves said a SUV containing two people rolled on southbound Interstate 19 near Pima Mine Road around 7:07 am.
The driver of the vehicle was treated at the scene, but a 14-year-old girl was taken to Banner University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Both sides of Interstate 19 were closed for about an hour, but it took much longer for the gridlock to clear up, Graves said.