Interstate 19 closed due to VP Mike Pence's visit to Green Valley

Interstate 19 will be closed in both directions from Duval Mine Road to Valencia Road from 10:30 a.m. to as late as 3 p.m. due to Vice President Mike Pence's visit.
Southbound lanes will route at Valencia Road to Nogales Highway to Continental Road's I-19 on-ramp. Northbound lanes will exit at Continental Road, Esperanza Boulevard or Duval Mine Road exits and route to Nogales Highway to Valencia Road's I-19 on-ramp.
Pence will be in Green Valley to talk about trade during a visit to the Caterpillar facility west of the community. The Pima County Sheriff's Department said they will be assisting federal agencies with traffic control on county roads which may also see detours and closures while Pence is traveling.
Arizona Department of Public Safety media relations specialist Bart Graves said the closures will be in both directions during the entire time period. I-19 may reopen around 2 p.m., he said.