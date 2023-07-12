During the summer months, The Animal League of Green Valley sees a decrease in volunteers to help care for animals, but their Youth Intern Program not only helps bridge the gap, but also lets high school students connect with animals.
The YIP program is an eight-week summer internship opportunity for youths entering any high school level to gain experience working with animals.
During the pandemic, the program was shut down, until last year when it was reopened to students.
“It's so that they get to experience working with the animals in the same manner that the adults do,” TALGV president Kim Eisele said. “They pretty much do everything the adults do.”
This year, TALGV has 36 interns who clean, pick up feces, walk dogs, socialize the animals, brush the animals and help administer vaccines.
Started in 2011, the YIP program aimed to get students involved with the shelter, but to also fill a gap created by winter residents going home for the summer.
“Back then, a lot of young people were expressing an interest in volunteering, but you have to be 18 to volunteer,” Eislele said. “In the summer, we lose our snowbirds, so we are down volunteers. It was to get students involved and to help with the big gap we have during the summer months.”
For students who participate in the YIP program, the work offers an insight into connecting with and learning about the different animals.
First time intern Andrey Bryan, 17, said he’s learning a lot about what different dogs need.
“I’m learning how they eat, when they eat, what they eat,” he said. “That was a big thing to learn because these dogs — you can see all the food and things that they have all for different dogs because they can't all eat the same thing.”
Bryan also said he learned about the differences in dog walking, one of his favorite things to do, and how to put on a harness versus a collar.
“When you walk the dogs, that's when they show their own personality," he said. "How they like to walk, how slowly, how fast and they actually get to play outside.”
For 15-year-old Teagan King, it’s more about how she connects with the cats and what she feels being around them.
“It’s like therapy for me,” she said. “Being around such calm animals brings me calmness. It brings me joy. It brings me all of the positive emotions you would hope an animal shelter would give.”
King said she really looks forward to building bonds with the cats at the shelter.
“My favorite thing is just petting the cats,” she said. “It sounds really basic, but I feel like you get to build a bond with a cat that nothing else would. With brushing, you don't get to touch the fur. You don't get to be as close to the cat.”
By working with the animals at the shelter, King said she learned to work with her own cats better.
“Cats are just like people,” she said. “They need space just like you do. When they want to leave, I usually tried to hold them longer, just a little bit longer. Now, it's like I need to learn to respect my cats because they're people too.”
With the YIP program ending July 30, both Bryan and King are hoping to continue volunteering at the shelter throughout the school year.
“School obviously comes first, but once they've gone through the program, they can continue volunteering on weekends and any day that they're off from school,” Eisele said.
