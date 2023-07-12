During the summer months, The Animal League of Green Valley sees a decrease in volunteers to help care for animals, but their Youth Intern Program not only helps bridge the gap, but also lets high school students connect with animals.

The YIP program is an eight-week summer internship opportunity for youths entering any high school level to gain experience working with animals. 



