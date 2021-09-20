If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Sahuarita’s Interim Town Manager A.C. Marriotti has said he is not interested in stepping into the position permanently, which begins the process to fill the top leadership position.
Marriotti, who has been the Town’s finance director since 2004, was named to the interim position June 28 after the departure of Kelly Udall.
During the council meeting Sept. 27, the council will determine how they will select a new town manager.
In the past, the town used recruitment services from the League of Arizona Cities and Towns, but the League no longer offers the service.
They can opt to use the Town’s Human Resources Department, which would determine whether to conduct a national search or target certain regions. The department would also determine advertising locations, details in the recruitment information, and the hiring and interviewing processes. At minimum, the cost will be advertising and employee time.
They could contract with an executive search firm for the recruitment process. The firm would manage the whole process, which generally includes advertising, outreach, initial screening and reference checks.
The standard fee for this service is 25% of the successful candidate’s starting salary for the first year and out of pocket expenses. Some firms offer a flat rate.
The cost would range from $15,000 to $75,000. The recruitment process for town manager could require 90 to 180 days to complete.