If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
A Tucson insurance agent was sentenced to four years and three months in prison for defrauding clients out of more than $1 million.
Koreasa “Kory” M. Williams, 46, owner of GLAM Insurance Services, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty last summer to wire fraud. She advertised her services in Green Valley and had many elderly clients.
In her guilty plea, Williams admitted that she devised a scheme to defraud nine annuity clients out of $1,064,522. Williams sent request forms to several life insurance companies seeking to withdraw funds from her clients’ annuities without their knowledge and consent, according to the U.S. Attorneys Office in Arizona.
Williams also directed the life insurance companies to wire the funds directly to her personal bank account and used them “for her personal benefit.”
“It is essential that individuals who use their position and skill to harm others be held accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino in a press release. “We are grateful to our partners at the FBI for bringing this case forward and are hopeful that its resolution will bring some closure for the victims.”
The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation; the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Tucson, handled the prosecution.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone