A Tucson insurance agent sentenced in December to more than four years in prison for defrauding clients will be spending a lot more time behind bars in connection with a Green Valley case.

Koreasa “Kory” M. Williams, 47, was sentenced Sept. 30 in U.S. District Court of Arizona to 11 years and three months in federal prison after pleading guilty in April to two counts of wire fraud involving two victims. She also was ordered to pay nearly $1.4 million in restitution to one victim and $50,000 to the heirs of another.



