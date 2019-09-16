Sahuarita residents will have a chance to offer their input Wednesday on the town's plans for its future community gathering space, aka Sahuarita Square.
An informal open house is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. at the Town Hall's Council Chambers to collect feedback about amendments to the town's Aspire 2035: Sahuarita's General Plan.
The general plan is the town's guiding policy document and can impact future growth and development. One of the town's major concerns right now is Sahuarita Square, a district that is expected to include a mix of attractions spread over a centralized location near the town's center. The district will have retail and restaurants as well as public recreation and venue space.
One amendment focuses on an approximately 4-mile corridor along La Villita from north of Sahuarita Road to south of Nogales Highway, which is where town officials hope to build the Sahuarita Square district. The amendment would allow for commercial, residential and other types of developments to exist within the same area.
Sahuarita economic development director Victor Gonzalez said this is an important opportunity.
"This session is an informative session on what is the General Plan Amendments and the (plan) is needed to recognize the Sahuarita Square project," he said. "Having folks attend the session would definitely give them an opportunity to understand more and ask question as well to the planning efforts for the Sahuarita Square project."
The feedback from the public will be taken into account as the town moves forward with development and its vision for Sahuarita Square, Gonzalez said.
"It's a good opportunity for the public," he said.
An amendment incorporating La Posada into the town’s general plan will also be discussed. It would allow commercial, residential and other types of developments to exist within the same area.
The amendments will be voted on by the Planning and Zoning Commission and Town Council later this year. The commission will hold public hearings Oct. 2, at La Posada’s Madera Room in the La Vista building, and Oct. 7, at Town Hall. Both hearings will be around 6 p.m.