People don't typically prepare for wildlife scuffling it out in their backyards, but there's a group out there waiting to help injured animals if it does happen.
It happened to Jeffrey Edwards; he had a long night Sunday after two javelinas fought outside his Green Valley home, leaving one suffering for hours until it died.
Knowing the javelina suffered all night was the worst part of the ordeal for Edwards.
It began around 10 p.m. when Edwards and his wife heard a commotion outside their home in Pueblo Estates. Edwards went out to look, thinking a coyote had gotten a hold of a neighbor's dog.
But what he found was a fracas as a javelina, roughly the size of a medium dog, defended itself from another twice its size. And Edwards didn't know who to turn to for help.
"The commotion was unbelievable," he said. "When you heard, I assume it was this one and the big one, fighting and going on it sounded like someone was being killed in the backyard."
Edwards tried spraying the large javelina with water to scare it off and give the small javelina a chance to escape, but it kept circling back after leaving to attack again and again.
Eventually, the larger of the two left, but not before severely injuring the smaller javelina and tearing up Edwards' backyard.
During the ruckus, Edwards and his wife reached out to the Green Valley Fire District and the Pima County Sheriff's Department. He said both were unable to help him but the Sheriff's Department connected them with the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
Edwards said Game and Fish advised him to bang pots and pans to scare off the javelina.
"We've done all that," Edwards said. "We've got an animal that's obviously injured. I mean, look at the blood on the wall over here."
He said Game and Fish also advised him not to put the animal down.
A spokesman for Game and Fish said people can call its 24-hour line — 623-237-7201 — in similar situations and the department would send an officer or tech if someone is available. He said the department received a call about Sunday night's javelina fight but Game and Fish didn't respond given limited staffing and the nature of the incident.
But there is another option.
Wildlife rescuers
Tucson Wildlife Center Executive Director Lisa Bates said taking care of injured wildlife is the organization's primary function, and she hopes more people know they're there to help.
The public can call the center's main line at 520-290-9453 for assistance with injured wildlife. If it's after hours, a recording will provide the emergency phone number. Game and Fish said a certified rehab group like the Wildlife Center is better to call about wildlife injury cases than the department.
"We have someone monitoring that 24 hours," Bates said of the emergency phone. "We'll drive down there, tranquilize and bring them in and try to help them for sure. That's what we do, wildlife rescue."
And the Wildlife Center keeps busy.
There are currently about 200 animals on-site, and 5,000 passed through the center on Tucson's east side in 2020. Bates said the non-profit is the only wildlife rescue and rehab center serving Southern Arizona. As a result, she said the organization sees about 1,000 more animals coming through its doors every year.
Bates said human encroachment is also a factor in the yearly increases for the last three to five years.
She said some of it is intentional harm from humans, like gunshot wounds and other incidents; not so much would be a car hitting an animal.
"We have had pretty big increases in gunshots, illegal shooting, that kind of thing," Bates said. "They're shooting at the animals for sure, no stray rounds."
Encroachment also plays into more concerned citizens finding these injured animals and notifying the Wildlife Center. Bates said climate change, predator attacks and dog attacks also contribute to more wildlife injuries.
"It's rough on the wildlife out there," she said. "And it's a drought. The drought has been going on a long time, and it's just getting worse. It's really affecting them. There are so many things. It's rough on them."
The Wildlife Center saves about 80 percent of the animals they can treat. But some come in with fractured spines or too far gone for recovery.
"At least the ones we can't save, we can end their suffering," Bates said. "We don't know until we get them if we can save them. But if they can't be saved, like with a fractured spine, then at least they don't have to lay out there and suffer."
Edwards said he was grateful that Pima Animal Care Center scheduled someone to pick up the javelina's body from his backyard. He stood next to the animal outside his Pueblo Estates home on Monday and recalled how he and his wife lost a night of sleep knowing the small javelina was suffering.
"Who knows how long that thing had to suffer before it passed away," he said. "I don't care if it's a javelina or a squirrel, a bird, whatever it is, nothing deserves that."