Green Valley Fire District crews helped bring an injured man out of Madera Canyon on Monday.
The 24-year-old man hurt his ankle in a fall while traveling with a group of undocumented immigrants Sunday evening on the Carrie Nation Trail.
The group built a fire to keep him warm through the night and he was found early Monday by a hiker. He told the crew he was unable to retrieve more wood for the fire because of his injury and had a cold night.
GVFD firefighters, assisting Tubac Fire, hiked in and brought him out of the canyon and he was taken to a hospital. Border Patrol took custody of the man who, according to GVFD, “was very thankful.”