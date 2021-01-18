Hiker

Green Valley Fire District crews ensure a fire is out before leaving the scene of an injured hiker on Monday. 

 Green Valley Fire District

Green Valley Fire District crews helped bring an injured man out of Madera Canyon on Monday.

The 24-year-old man hurt his ankle in a fall while traveling with a group of undocumented immigrants Sunday evening on the Carrie Nation Trail.

The group built a fire to keep him warm through the night and he was found early Monday by a hiker. He told the crew he was unable to retrieve more wood for the fire because of his injury and had a cold night.

GVFD firefighters, assisting Tubac Fire, hiked in and brought him out of the canyon and he was taken to a hospital. Border Patrol took custody of the man who, according to GVFD, “was very thankful.”

