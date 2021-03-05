The Arizona Department of Education distributed more than $1 billion in a second round of pandemic relief funds, but local school districts noticed big differences in the allotment amounts that they hope can be addressed before additional funding opportunities.
The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) II Funds were distributed in February, and while local schools have expressed their concerns over the formula, the ADE said they do not have the authority to change it.
The disbursements are based on a Title I formula created by Congress that awards funds based on the proportion of Title I-A funds each district or charter school received in the most recent fiscal year. Title I is a federal aid program that provides assistance to schools with higher numbers of low-income students.
The main concern for districts is that even schools that are not Title I have still incurred financial hardships and deficits as a result of the pandemic.
SUSD and others
Sahuarita Unified School District received $1.5 million in ESSER II funds, and while Superintendent Manny Valenzuela was grateful for the help, he noticed the difference between SUSD and other districts.
“I don't want to divide and conquer but you can't help but notice the magnitude of those differences,” he said.
SUSD has more than 5,800 students, making their allotment about $260 per student. Flowing Wells Unified School District, which has a comparable student population, received more than $5.2 million, or about $1,154 per student and Vail School District which received $1.7 million or about $160 per student.
Leman Academy of Excellence, a charter school in Tucson, received $1.8 million, or about $530 per student; while Great Expectations Academy, a charter school in Sahuarita, received $175,000 or about $583 per student.
Continental Elementary School District received $200,000, or about $333 per student.
Valenzuela said the funds plus $2.7 million in enrollment stabilization grants it has received are crucial in addressing a $5 million deficit created by the pandemic.
“This year we’re taking care of deficits and looking to next year in terms of outreach activities to bring back as many students as possible,” he said. “We’re also looking at the budget side to make strategic cuts, thoughtful cuts that are manageable.”
He said the main use of ESSER II funds is staffing and programs.
Though Valenzuela understands the rationale behind using Title I, he said all districts are struggling.
“For this grant, based on its focus, it makes sense to look at whether such a large disparity is a prudent approach," he said.
In talking with other local educators, Valenzuela said there is a hope that allocations could be balanced in a way where there's not as much disparity.
“One of the major issues all districts are experiencing is a decline in enrollment and every district tackles and faces it differently,” he said. “Other districts, including districts that have higher Title I populations, may not have been hit as hard, but they may have been hit by other variables.”
Ultimately, Valenzuela hopes more legislation comes forward to potentially create a basic floor for all districts so there’s not such a large range of allocations.
Federal formula
Arizona Department of Education spokeswoman Morgan Dick said the Title I allotment formula is set at the federal level and the ADE has no authority to change it.
She said most of the feedback from schools has been positive, though there are concerns on the funding formula.
The department sought to address this by ensuring every district received a baseline amount of funding of a minimum of $150,000.
“Knowing that all schools have needs related to COVID recovery, Superintendent Hoffman made the decision after both rounds of federal aid to use the department’s set-aside funding to provide a baseline amount for every nonprofit charter and district in the state,” she said. “ADE's goal has been to provide every public, nonprofit LEA with COVID with a baseline of relief funding no matter their Title status.”
ADE leveraged its 10 percent of set-aside ESSER funding to do so.
"From a baseline amount, a further funding allocation considered poverty data, LEA size and rural location," she said.
Pima County
Pima County Superintendent Dustin Williams said the funding coming to Arizona schools is more than he’s ever seen in his life, but there is a concerning discrepancy in the allocation of ESSER II.
“We know COVID doesn't care about districts or politics, it affects areas all over in a very harsh way and it has no boundaries,” he said. “We know a school might not have the Title I population where the formula is derived but it has the same hardships. Districts share the same common pandemic, but the money is lopsided.”
Williams pointed out that Tucson Unified School District received the highest allotment in the state of over $76 million or about $2,097 per student compared to Tanque Verde Unified School District, a much smaller district, which received one of the smallest allotments in Southern Arizona of around $183,000, or about $87 per student.
Some of the biggest financial struggles he sees for districts right now are recouping, recruiting and interventions for learning loss, as well as retrofitting their campuses for proper health and safety standards.
Williams said they have reached out to state Superintendent Kathy Hoffman to discuss the ESSER II disparities, but there is little that could be done to change the federal formula.
“It’s all formula driven at the federal level, and once you leave local, you go to state and you lose a certain amount of relevancy,” he said. “You’re even further at the local level versus the federal level. The higher the authority, the further the voices for local schools are.”
There is talk of a third round of ESSER allotments.