Incumbents Andrew McGibbon, Richard Ulery and Shelley Kais will return to the Continental Elementary School District Governing Board but it could be next week before the final seat is determined.
McGibbon, president of the board, and Ulery, who was appointed to the board in January, received enough votes on Tuesday to hold their four-year seats. Kais is the lone candidate for the two-year seat.
McGibbon is a cattle rancher. His goals include setting new standards for student learning and increasing student communication skills.
Ulery's goals include ensuring taxes going towards education are spent wisely and increasing the percentage of students grading as proficient or highly proficient based on state assessment standards. He is a precinct committeeman in Pima County.
Kais was selected by Pima County Superintendent Dustin Williams to fill a vacancy on the board in 2019.
There is an additional four-year term that will be filled by one of three write-in candidates: Kelley Allen, Laura Cortez-Estrada or Paul Fitch.
Allen works as a mortgage loan officer and said she wants to focus on helping schools receive funding through grants and other sources.
Cortez-Estrada has been involved with CESD since September 2019, starting as a volunteer and gaining a paraprofessional position. Her top goals include maintaining a school resource officer and increasing parent involvement.
Fitch, an Air Force veteran, is president of the Community Emergency Response Team and said his main goal is ensuring parent involvement.
Write-ins are counted last and the results will likely not come in until the weekend or next week, according to a county spokesman.