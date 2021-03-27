Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and AARP Tax-Aide counselors are available to assist Green Valley area residents with their income tax preparation and e-filing needs. These volunteer groups prepare only individual income tax returns. Business returns or returns with farm income are not eligible.
If you didn’t receive both of the economic stimulus payments you were eligible for last year, filing a 2020 tax return is the best way to get the money you deserve. The current $1,400 stimulus payment will be included as part of the 2021 tax filing season. Economic Impact Payments are not taxable, but your federal tax return is the best way to recoup any payments you never received. If you received an IRS charged debit card in the mail, but thought it was advertising and threw it away, filing a 2020 tax return will correct that problem.
Are you an Arizona resident, 65 or older, and you receive less than $3,751 in annual taxable income ($5,500 for couples)? You are eligible for up to $502 as a property tax refund. Both owners and renters qualify for this credit. Social Security income does not count as taxable income. Call for more information.
Appointments
The GVR East Center, 7 S. Abrego, prepares income tax returns for the VITA program. There are Saturday appointments available for the period April 17 thru May 15. Clients will complete required tax paperwork and drop off their tax package at the East Center at their appointment time. They will be called if preparers have any questions while preparing the tax return. When the return is complete, clients will be called in to review their return and give permission to send the e-file. Call Mark Haskoe at 520-300-6407 to make an appointment or to get further information about this free tax program.
Valley Assistance Services hosts AARP Tax-Aide volunteers on Wednesdays and Fridays, through May 14. The preparation process is much the same at the VITA process discussed earlier. Appointments are required. Call 520-399-6867 to speak with the Tax-Aide scheduler.
Tax appointments for the St Francis Episcopal Church, Tubac and Rio Rico sites are filled and they will not be open past April 15. The Sahuarita Food Bank tax site will not remain open after April 15, as well.