Two United States citizens were arrested Saturday night after U.S. Border Patrol agents found 30 immigrants hiding in a semitrailer at the Interstate 19 checkpoint near Tubac.
Agents found 29 people from Mexico and one from Ecuador after Tucson Sector agents referred the semitrailer for a secondary inspection around 10 p.m.
The 30 foreign nationals were arrested and will be processed for immigration violations. The U.S. citizen driver and passenger face prosecution for human smuggling violations.