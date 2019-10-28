Immigrants

Thirty immigrants, mostly from Mexico, were found hiding in a semitrailer Oct. 26.

 U.S. Border Patrol

Two United States citizens were arrested Saturday night after U.S. Border Patrol agents found 30 immigrants hiding in a semitrailer at the Interstate 19 checkpoint near Tubac.

Agents found 29 people from Mexico and one from Ecuador after Tucson Sector agents referred the semitrailer for a secondary inspection around 10 p.m.

The 30 foreign nationals were arrested and will be processed for immigration violations. The U.S. citizen driver and passenger face prosecution for human smuggling violations.

