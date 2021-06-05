It’ll be five years Monday since “Dana” lost her husband of 33 years after an unexpected leukemia diagnosis. Sadness still strikes, but the sting has lessened.
With time comes perspective, but when the news came after a routine physical, there was hardly time to react.
Dana, with others, agreed to speak anonymously for this story about widowhood, the fallout and follow-up of widowhood, life changes, what’s helped and how they might have prepared differently.
Even though there are expectations, there are also surprises.
Be prepared
Dana knew numbers; it was her husband’s love of the financial world that led him to manage all their finances, she said. That’s not atypical, say local bankers, who get questions almost daily from spouses who suddenly find themselves alone with newfound responsibility and mounting bills.
Once follow-up tests confirmed her husband’s grim prognosis, he spent his remaining four weeks hospitalized. The couple had do-not-resuscitate orders and wills but hadn’t yet addressed other end-of-life matters.
He came from a family of longevity with no cancer history, she said. His rapid decline was a shock.
“We thought we had several years left together,” she said.
Aside from torrents of grief striking at will, one of the scariest changes she faced was having strangers in the house to perform “man jobs” – handywork, routine checks and various contractors to help with upkeep.
“For the first few years I wore my wedding ring when they were at the house and talked about my ‘husband being out playing golf,’” she said. “I made sure no strangers knew I was a widow.”
She secluded herself for nearly two years but for essential shopping and medical appointments. At home, she cried and found solace reading material about healing, her pet nearby.
Eventually recognizing a need to balance grief with joy, she ventured outdoors to enjoy nature and stayed fit with running and yoga.
She didn’t expect and wasn’t looking for new love, though did act on her passion for music and dance, with lessons at Green Valley Recreation, where she met other widows and began going to dances with them.
The men attending respected that she wasn’t interested in dating, she said. Family and friends helped fill other social time. In putting herself out there, she did meet someone, a divorcee, accomplished dancer and former musician who picked up the lessons where her class left off. They have become life partners, she said.
“Divorce is planned, usually involving anger. Death, even if expected through an incurable disease, is not about choice or anger … (but) being stripped of life as you once knew it.”
You become a different person with a different life, she said.
“But it’s also a time of growth,” finding your strengths and weaknesses … very different than what they were in your married life.”
A stand-out in her progress, was a series of local “101” classes offered a few years back on automotive care, plumbing and staying safe at home alone, she said. A recent check of likely organizations yielded nothing similar currently being offered, although some widow-support programs have been on hiatus due to COVID-19.
Dana and the two others said they couldn’t emphasize enough the importance of at least getting legal documents in order in advance. It’s a task nobody relishes but imperative for smoother transition and avoiding probate.
“As time goes on,” Dana said, “it no longer sends me into hours or days of tears and isolation. I cry, think of my husband with love and gratitude … process the trigger, dry the tears and try to move on. I still take life and my path forward one day at a time.
Scams, anger
“Beth” and her husband were married 64 years, 19 spent in Green Valley for the golf and its proximity to family in Utah.
He died two years ago after three months of advancing round-the-clock care. With help from her home-care background, Beth and family kept him home until he needed cranial intervention. He passed two weeks later following a brief hospice stay.
“I believe it helped us to accept his passing to have provided in-home care although we were all exhausted” physically and emotionally, she recalled.
In their home, financial responsibilities were shared. Family and a local attorney oversaw easy transfer of legal matters, coordinating them with Arizona law, as they had originated in their East Coast home state. It isn’t always so straight forward; Arizona is one of only nine community-property states nationally.
Family helped with insurance claims, which can be tricky if a company-policy holder changed positions within the company over time, insurance-company ownership changed or if there’s more than one policy. Policies should be checked periodically to ensure beneficiary and other information are current.
For Beth, widowhood meant learning how to manage a water softener, open the household safe and maintain a golf-cart, all of which her husband had overseen. Although they’d prepaid cemetery and funeral costs, she doesn’t have the energy to part yet with his ashes. “COVID has allowed me to let this go for a while.”
Like other widows, she was showered by scam come-ons via phone, mail and email. Realtors who read of his passing approached regarding a possible house sale.
Even with supportive family, neighbors and friends, she still feels alone occasionally, “… I even have been angry that he left me,” she said. “We did almost everything together.”
She’s thankful, though, that they prepared for eventualities, and encourages others to share their preparation and experiences even if people don’t ask.
“Ask what they’d do if left alone,” she said.
Of the three, “Pat” had the most lead time; a stroke robbed her husband of speech and comprehension, causing numerous complications over the three years before he died.
“He was a sweet man, but it was so hard taking care of him at times. Sometimes, I’d go out on the golf course after hours and scream.”
Married for 54 years, she’ll mark his passing nine years ago next month. She oversaw the daily household and bills; he, their investments and tax prep. They moved retired to Sahuarita 18 years ago, where they transferred everything to her name.
Worst was making decisions about someone else’s health, on top of routine concerns, she said.
She once called to get a bathroom leak fixed and got one bidder insisting the house’s entire plumbing system be replaced. Thinking better of that, she found another contractor who fixed the problem in short order for a minor charge.
“Fortunately, (my husband) kept good records,” she said.
It worked out for tax-filing, but when the stock market tumbled, she made a bad investment decision, lost money and still kicks herself over that. Since, she found an investment company to get finances back on track.
“Get help if you can,” she said.
As a Korean War veteran, her husband qualified for Veterans Administration aid including respite for her, enabling to him to return home after rehab instead of a nursing home, for which she is grateful.
Following his death, she continued tackling details, she said. At one point while visiting her brother, she had a “complete meltdown.”
On the mountainous road home, “I suddenly couldn’t drive and pulled over and sat, thinking, ‘I can’t do this alone.’ For three years I’d … done everything. Suddenly it hit me that I was alone!”
Her experience sapped the artistic creativity she once enjoyed. It has yet to return. But she’s more social again, walks her dog and still loves the desert.
It took a few years for the grief and awfulness to fade,” she said. “Friends and family kept me going, and my lovely little dog who woke me up every morning with a doggy smile and a wagging tail kept me from pulling the covers over my head.”