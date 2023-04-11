The Sahuarita Town Council on Monday approved a name for its open-space trail park — I'itoi Trails Park, which translates to Man in the Maze in the language of the Tohono O'odham people.
The council's approval came in a 4-2 vote, with members Kara Egbert and Diane Priolo opposed. Councilman Bill Bracco was absent.
The name replaces the town's previous designation of Parcel 30, which Freeport-McMoRan mining company is donating to the town. The parcel, off La Villita Road south of Sahuarita Road, is south of the Town Municipal Complex and Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. The portion of the parcel north of the Union Pacific train tracks will house more than 9,000 linear feet of trail, eight acres of pollinator gardens and 2.5 acres of gathering spaces.
Parks, Recreation and Community Services Director Devin Stalder said the park could be ready for public use in August.
"We're working with (Freeport-McMoRan) and the Tohono O'odham Nation on that project right now," he said. "Through the donation process, because it's a remediation parcel, they're going through ADEQ. So, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality is doing some surveying of the site just to ensure the remediation work has been done correctly. That's going to be a 90- to 120-day process."
Parcel 30 requires remediation due to soil contamination. The then-Eagle Picher Mill site was used to process lead-zinc ores from 1943 to 1959.
Parks and Facilities Manager Dylan Pruitt said the Nation is building wato shade structures — natural wood pole construction — for I'itoi.
"The Nation has been out a few times to the site and also to another mining property in the Sierritas mining claim somewhere up in that region, collecting materials, and they're actually in the process of building what they call their watos, which is their native shade structures," Pruitt said.
The town will use the watos for demonstration purposes only since they had concerns about the structural stability. Pruitt said the park would have steel ramadas for public use.
During the council's Monday meeting, Mayor Tom Murphy noted that Man in the Maze is unique.
Egbert suggested adding La Villita before the name to keep it similar to other park names with a general location included. She added that people could have trouble locating it without that.
It's not just the name that will be unique in the town's catalog of parks. Stalder said I'itoi would mark the town's first real developed trails park.
"It's a really exciting process just adding some diversity in our inventory," he said. "So, I'm excited for that component."
Pruitt also said it would be the town's first general open space instead of a maintained green space.
"They're doing a lot of overseeding with native wildflowers and such," he said. "So, it's really going to turn into a very unique space."
Pruitt added I'itoi would have a lower maintenance footprint than traditional green-space parks.
Pruitt said Freeport is covering the approximately $2.7 million project to remediate and construct the park but added that a final total wouldn't be available until the project's completion. Stalder said Freeport is also giving the town an additional $600,000 for long-term maintenance.
Because of the open-space park's lower maintenance requirements than green-space parks, Pruitt said it wouldn't significantly impact staff hours spent on the park's upkeep.
"Extremely easier," he said about the maintenance requirements compared to a park like Anamax. "Anamax is a big beast all on its own. Again, anytime you try to irrigate and maintain green turf in Arizona heat, it takes a lot of work to keep that going."
Pruitt said there are no plans to add irrigation to I'itoi, and he added that the intention is it wouldn't require any added water outside of natural processes.
Freeport's donation and maintenance funding made I'itoi possible as the town's first open-space park, while plans for the Twin Buttes park west of I-19 remain tabled for engineering and funding planning.
"It's got a developed parking lot, there are some trails that are walkable, but it's pretty rough," Stalder said of Twin Buttes. "But we do have some plans in the future to develop that site into another trails park. We're doing some site mapping and getting costs for the full development."
Twin Buttes would be a cost to the town to develop, but Stalder said I'itoi is covered entirely through Freeport's donation process.
Stalder said he was happy with the naming selection process and the public participation.
The town and Freeport generated 11 names, with town staff narrowing the list to the top five based on a public survey with 342 responses. Man in the Maze Trails tied with Copper Mine Trails at 16.7%, followed by Mountain View Trails at 16.1%, Happy Trails at 14.3% and River Trails at 9.6%.
Pruitt found the Man in the Maze, translated to I'itoi, was fitting for the new park.
"I'm kind of happy that we ended up with one that has such heavy cultural significance to the Nation," he said. "I just feel like that will help continue to build bridges between the town and the Nation."
Pruitt said Freeport and the Nation have a good working relationship, which was a starting point for their involvement with the project.
"I think the connection is that historically, all this area was Tohono O'odham land, and I think it's just tying back to that origination connection. It was Tohono O'odham land that went into mining — they were doing zinc milling, is what they were doing at that site. And I just think it was just trying to do a tie back to the historical significance of the property."