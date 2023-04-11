The Sahuarita Town Council on Monday approved a name for its open-space trail park — I'itoi Trails Park, which translates to Man in the Maze in the language of the Tohono O'odham people.

The council's approval came in a 4-2 vote, with members Kara Egbert and Diane Priolo opposed. Councilman Bill Bracco was absent.



Jorge Encinas | 520-547-9732

Tags

Assistant Editor

Assistant Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He returned to the Green Valley News after two years as the editor of the Capital Journal in Pierre, South Dakota.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?