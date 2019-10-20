When health experts want to gauge just how bad the flu season will be in the United States, they look at Australia. This year, the news isn't good.
Not only did the flu hit the country two months earlier than normal, more than 270,000 people got sick and 662 died. Along with 2017, it was one of the worst outbreaks in the country's history, according to Australia’s Department of Health.
About 745 people died of the flu in Australia in 2017. According to the Centers for Disease Control, about 79,000 people died during the U.S. flu season that year, one of the worst years in modern history.
U.S. health officials look to Australia because, since it is in the Southern Hemisphere, it experiences winter before we do.
Jessica Rigler, assistant director for public health preparedness at the Arizona Department of Health Services, said people should be immunized before the end of the month when flu cases traditionally start to increase.
Last week, there were 32 lab-confirmed cases of the flu reported in Arizona, she said. There have been 60 cases since the start of the flu season Sept. 29.
Most of the cases were in Maricopa County, but there have been reported cases in Cochise and Pima counties, she said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, although flu viruses are detected year-round in the United States, flu viruses are most common during the fall and winter. Flu activity often begins to increase in October and peaks between December and February. However, activity can last as late as May.
Just how bad will this year's strains be? She doesn't know.
"Flu is incredibly unpredictable. From season to season we don't know which strain may be circulating, how long the season will last or how severe the season might be," Rigler said.
Health officials also won't know how effective this year's vaccine is until the season is well underway, she said. Still, health officials recommend people get vaccinated because vaccines can help to lessen the effects of the virus and help keep people out of the hospital.
Rigler said Arizona has been hit hard the last two years, particularly because it lags behind much of the nation when it comes to vaccinations. There were more than 35,000 cases of the flu in Arizona in 2017-18 and 22,000 cases in 2018-19. The typical number is 13,000, she said.
At one point in early January 2018, the number of confirmed flu cases in Arizona was 888 percent higher than the typical season, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. It was so bad, Green Valley's hospital diverted ambulances to other hospitals for parts of two days because they didn’t have enough healthy staff on site.
According to Rigler, only 56 percent of the children in Arizona received flu vaccinations last year compared to 63 percent nationally. The number of adults who received the vaccine in Arizona was 43 percent, compared to 45 percent nationally.
"We could definitely be doing better," she said.
According to ADHS, 5% to 20% of Arizona's population gets the flu, more than 4,000 people are hospitalized from flu complications and about 700 people die from flu. Older people, young children, and people with certain health conditions are at high risk for serious flu complications.