The Pima County Sheriff's Department released Friday the identities of two men killed Wednesday after authorities said a teenager fled from U.S. Border Patrol agents and crashed.
Constantino Bautista Cruz, 37, and Efrain Medrano-Morales, both from Mexico, and three other people were inside a vehicle U.S. Border Patrol officers tried to stop on Arivaca-Sasabe Road around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 29.
According to authorities, the 17-year-old driver of the vehicle failed to yield and crashed near milepost three.
The U.S. Border Patrol said an investigation into the incident is ongoing and declined to say if anything illicit was found in the vehicle and what, if any, federal charges are being considered against the surviving occupants of the vehicle.
On Thursday, the office released a statement stating: "This was an avoidable tragedy caused by a smuggler who showed no regard for human life. Our condolences to those who have been affected by this incident."
The 17-year-old and two other occupants of the vehicle were taken to a hospital following the crash. The teenager is facing multiple state charges including first-degree murder, aggravated assault, criminal damage, unlawful flight and driving under the influence charges.
His name has not yet been released.