An 83-year-old Green Valley man has been arrested after his wife's body was found Wednesday in Box Canyon.
Ronald Carpenter was arrested on suspicion of first degree murder and was booked into Pima County Adult Detention Complex.
Pima County Sheriff’s deputies received a report Monday that 82-year-old Mollie Snyder was missing from her home near the 400 block of North Calle El Diablo in Green Valley.
They found Snyder’s vehicle later that day in Box Canyon, off of Whitehouse Canyon Road east of Green Valley. Snyder was not in the vehicle.
A Search and Rescue Unit was called in to assist with the investigation but the search was suspended due to extreme weather.
On Wednesday, Search and Rescue units resumed operation and located Snyder’s body in the canyon around 9:30 a.m. She had obvious signs of trauma and was declared deceased at the scene, according to the PCSD.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division responded and assumed the investigation.
Lt. Paul Hill, who heads the Green Valley substation, said he was not aware of any other disturbances or calls to the home prior to Monday’s investigation. Hill said the sheriff’s department used a helicopter briefly during the search operation, but that the victim’s body was ultimately found by ground units.
A department spokesman declined to give more information on how Snyder may have died.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.