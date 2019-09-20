Green Valley and Sahuarita residents should expect a significant amount of rain starting Sunday thanks to Hurricane Lorena and a low pressure trough coming from the northwest.
National Weather Service meteorologist Rob Howlett said there is a 10 to 20 percent chance of rain beginning Saturday night, but the odds increase to 40 percent on Sunday and 60 percent on Monday before lowering to 40 percent on Tuesday.
Hurricane Lorena is currently at the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula.
"These two things are working together to make for a decent chance of widespread rainfall," Howlett said. "There may be periods of heavy rain."
Daytime highs will be around 90 on Sunday and Monday before dipping to the mid 80s on Tuesday. The overnight lows will reach the mid 60s, he said.