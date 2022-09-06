A hurricane pounding western Mexico will likely bring a little moisture to the Tucson area this week, but it won't look like much more than a typical monsoon.
Tropical Storm Kay was upgraded to a hurricane Monday off Mexico’s Pacific Coast. The storm has caused damage and fatalities in Mexico.
Heavy rain from the storm will continue in the western part of the Mexico mainland as it moves toward the Baja Peninsula where it will have its peak midweek.
Kate Guillet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tucson office, said while there will be additional moisture in the later half the week, it will likely be a typical monsoon for Green Valley and the greater Tucson area.
“In regards to the moisture, some localized flooding will be possible but overall it looks kind of like a standard monsoon-type day,” she said. “We’re looking at coverage of thunderstorms to be about average for a monsoon day, not anything that's going to be well above and beyond what we would typically see this time of year.”
Guillet said the chance of showers Friday and Saturday are 30% to 40%. There will be a small downturn on Sunday and Monday, with chances again early next week in the 20 to 25% range.
“Over today (Tuesday), tomorrow and even Thursday, things should continue to be pretty dry for the most part,” she said. “We will then start seeing additional moisture moving in mainly on Friday and Saturday, but the moisture will linger into the weekend and then into early next week.”
The western portion of Pima County, including Ajo and Organ Pipe Cactus Monument, is expected to see the heaviest rainfall in Pima County this week on Friday.
Guillet said while Hurricane Kay is contributing to additional moisture coming this way, other areas will be hit harder.
“So that (Hurricane Kay) will help, but with where we are located there will be a very strong ridge of high pressure that's going to be over us and that's going to keep the deeper moisture to the west of us,” she said. “Over in southwestern Arizona and Southern California, they will have higher chances for heavier rainfall than we are going to see in southeast Arizona.”
Temperatures should drop this weekend. Friday and Saturday have a forecasted high of about 88 degrees in Green Valley.
That comes after a warm weekend in the Phoenix area, which saw temperatures in the 105-110 range while under an excessive heat warning that continues through Wednesday.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone