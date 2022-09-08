Cloudy days and increasing rain chances will mark the weekend for most of Southern Arizona as Hurricane Kay continues its path up the Baja California coast.
A flood watch is in effect from Friday morning through Saturday evening for the far western parts of Pima County, including Ajo, where meteorologists at the National Weather Center in Tucson say the tropical system will likely have the biggest impact.
“It’s a pretty nice-looking storm, not something we would typically see in our part of the world, so that’s why we’re getting some considerable cloudiness you can see out your window today from some of the bands that are starting to bring that moisture into our area,” said Marc Singer, a meteorologist with NWS Tucson, during a media briefing Thursday.
Showers and thunderstorms could develop west of Tucson as early as tonight, but more impactful rainfall is expected to come closer to Friday afternoon, according to NWS.
“If you look at Friday, parts of southwestern Arizona are under a marginal risk (at least 5% chance of excessive rainfall which could trigger rapid onset flooding), and then there’s a slight risk (at least 15% chance) in western Pima County towards Ajo,” Singer said.
The best chance of flooding concerns will remain in western Pima County through the weekend, where there’s potential to see one to two inches of rain, and with an already active monsoon season, “it might not take much to get things moving,” Singer added.
Aside from the western reaches of the county, eastern areas of Pima County, including metro Tucson and Green Valley, can expect to see scattered showers and storms and less than a half-inch of rainfall through Saturday, but Singer cautioned the potential still exists for lightning, hail and strong winds with this incoming system.
“We may get isolated gusty winds if a thunderstorm pops up – 40 mph wind gusts are not out of the question – and there will be some lightning with this, so that may affect any outdoor activities you have planned,” Singer said.
Residents are advised to look out for water flowing through normally dry washes, flood channels and low water crossings.
As Hurricane Kay moves north, excessive rainfall risks will fade as more typical monsoon moisture levels return Sunday and early next week, with scattered thunderstorms forecast each day.
For the latest updates on Hurricane Kay’s local impact, visit weather.gov/twc.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
