The investigation into the disappearance of a man who went missing while hiking in Madera Canyon last week continues.
Santa Cruz Sheriff Tony Estrada said his search and rescue team went back into the Santa Rita Mountains on Thursday after a hunter said he had seen and interacted with a man matching Jacob Wing’s description.
The hunter was 90 percent sure Wing was the man he encountered Wednesday about 9:15 a.m., according to Sgt. Santiago Gonzales. Gonzales said the hunter was in the Josephine Saddle area off Forest Service Road 143 when he encountered the man.
The hunter said the man did not appear to be in distress and did not ask for assistance.
The agency’s search and rescue team went back into the area but were unable to locate Wing and discontinued the search and are now pursuing other lines of investigation.
Gonzales said the man who reported Wing missing July 10, and was the last person known to have seen him, thought they were hiking on Old Baldy Trail when they were separated.
Gonzales said they have had multiple contacts with the Tucson man, interviewing him at his residence and speaking with him over the phone, saying, "he’s definitely a person who has information valuable to us."
Gonzales said the agency contacted Wing’s family and former girlfriend trying to get any information they can to help their investigation. He said the family told him Wing, who lives in Oro Valley, is an Eagle Scout.