The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona wants to remind area residents it’s not too late to register to participate in HungerWalk 2019, which will be held Saturday.
The signature event of the food bank takes place during #HungerActionMonth and will raise funds and awareness of hunger-relief efforts across five counties in southern Arizona.
HungerWalk 2019 will take place at La Posada in Green Valley and Sam Lena Park at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson. Both walks begin at 8 a.m. with registration starting at 7 a.m. Registration is $25 for adults, $10 for children 6-12 and free for children 5 and younger.
Walkers in Green Valley will begin from La Posada and choose from one of two routes available – a shorter route nearly one mile long or a second route of two miles. Participants will enjoy door prizes, a light breakfast, music and children’s activities.
Adult registrants will receive a HungerWalk t-shirt and all children will receive a Hunger Hero cap. Walkers can sign up at www.communityfoodbank.org/Hungerwalk.
Last year, a combined total of more than 1,300 walkers participated.
The food bank also wants to remind people to please check the dates on their food donations. They cannot distribute can goods that have been expired more than one year and packaged food can’t be distributed if it’s more than six months after its expiration date. In addition, food must be in its original packaging. Baby food has to be distributed by its use-by date, too.