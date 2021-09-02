If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
A hybrid version of the popular Hunger Walk fundraiser to help Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona assist residents regionally is planned for Sept. 11.
Walkers are encouraged to participate in one of three ways:
· By registering at communityfoodbank.org/HungerWalk, then deciding when and where to walk on their own that day. They can walk their neighborhood or favorite trail, the local park or air-conditioned treadmill at whatever time works best, walk alone or with family and friends.
· Register for a small meet-up event to walk with a friend, family or other community members (at above website)
There are six designated meet-up sites, where attendance will be capped. The two local ones are Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd in Green Valley (south of Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital), and Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd., Sahuarita (northeastern corner of La Villita and Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard).
All groups will walk between 8 and 10 a.m.; safety and socially distancing will be encouraged. To RSVP for a meet-up group, register for HungerWalk and follow the prompts to select your location. Four other sites are listed in Tucson.
Registration is $25 for adults, $10 for ages 6 to 11, and free for 5 and under. It includes a swag bag, T-shirt and Hunger Hero capes for youth and children. Bags may be picked up in advance at a drive-through at Posada Java, 665 S. Park Centre Ave., in Sahuarita, on Sept. 9 and 10, between 9 a.m. and noon. Participants registered for a meet-up location may get their shirts, capes and bags at the meet-up on event day.
Hunger Walk is the food bank’s biggest fundraiser and saw much success with its first virtual version last year, CEO Michael McDonald said.
Walkers are encouraged to take a picture and share it using hashtag #HungerWalk2021
Funds raised help provide meals and build a healthy future through community gardening, farmers’ markets, nutrition programs, advocacy and other initiatives addressing root causes of poverty and hunger in the five counties SFB-Southern Arizona serves: Pima, Cochise, Graham, Greenlee and Santa Cruz.
Local food-bank use has nearly quadrupled since 2018, according to clientele records, largely due to increased demand during COVID-19 by users in Green Valley, Sahuarita and Amado. Although need is easing slightly, it’s nowhere near what it was pre-COVID, CFB spokeswoman Norma Cable said in July.