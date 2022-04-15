County Supervisor Steve Christy is hoping to leave his next board meeting with more answers than questions about former county administrator Chuck Huckelberry’s contract and retirement.
In an addendum item placed for the April 19 Board of Supervisors meeting, Christy requested a discussion surrounding “the events, involved Pima County staff, pertinent documentation, and any other items or individuals with knowledge of the employment contract” of the former county administrator, inviting both Human Resources representatives as well as Huckelberry’s personal attorneys to answer questions.
The item also specifically addresses “matters related to Mr. Huckelberry’s changed employment status, effective July 4, 2021, and the events surrounding it,” referring to the date when Huckleberry began exercising a clause in his contract that allowed him to formally retire and collect a pension while continuing to work with the county as a contractor.
The details of Huckelberry’s retirement were first published by the TucsonSentinel.com on April 4. Most supervisors, according to the report, were unaware Huckelberry had officially retired and reacted with a range of emotions, from surprise to outrage.
"Every single taxpayer in the county had a right to know" about the move, District 2 Supervisor Matt Heinz told TucsonSentinel.com. "What a catastrophe. This undermines the confidence that people should have in us."
In addition to Christy’s submission, Heinz submitted two addendum items to discuss and adjust personnel policies regarding when senior employees choose to retire and return to work, and how they’re required to notify administrators.
Lingering questions
Supervisors officially accepted Huckelberry’s resignation and terminated his contract with the county April 5, but said next-to-nothing about the details of his contract or retirement on the dais.
During a Green Valley Council meeting on Wednesday, Christy explained the board was fairly restricted in its discussions of Huckelberry’s contract due to the wording of the agenda items, which specifically outlined discussing his resignation and Jan Lesher’s appointment as County Administrator.
“And that’s all you could talk about. Period. Any other discussions or questions that may be related were not allowed by the county attorney’s lawyer present because they were not staying close to the agenda item,” Christy said.
“So, hopefully when we present our item on this, it will free up those restrictions and we can have a lot more forthcoming areas of questions and to be able to ask a lot of people a lot of questions,” he said.
In a nutshell, Christy said his main concern is understanding “who knew what, when and where.”
“Nothing was done illegally or erroneously, this was an ongoing ability in his contractual agreement…but it appears he just triggered this clause without the benefit of at least illuminating anybody on the board or in administration that he was going to do this, so it’s not what he did that was wrong, it’s the optics involved of how he did it,” Christy said.
Ultimately, because Huckelberry served at the pleasure of the board, Christy said the board remains responsible for the issue itself, and for understanding what transpired.
“We’re hopefully going to have the ability to at least clarify some of these issues and help the public understand a lot of things better, and also put in certain checks and balances that really illustrate it’s the board’s responsibility,” he said.
“The board really failed at its responsibility to realize that this could happen, and that it did happen.”