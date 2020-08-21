The Green Valley Council is likely to see continued county funding as it works to maintain services despite the pandemic.
GVC President Thao Tiedt said the Executive Committee continues to meet online through Zoom and provide office services such as notary by appointment.
She said other committees such as Planning and Architectural are meeting as needed, which has been about five times since the shutdown began in March. Tiedt also said GVC has continued to work with the county on service requests.
The service request group is part of GVC's Traffic and Arroyos Committee. Committee chair Dick Roberts said the group is too large to meet either in-person or by Zoom every month, but the smaller service requests group has kept busy.
"I think we had about 20 (requests) on the first of this month, and I think we ended up with three of them still active," he said. "So, I would say we probably pick up monthly about 10-12."
The service requests come from the community to GVC, which acts as a liaison to Pima County to resolve the issues. The requests cover a range of issues, including overgrown trees and damaged roads, sidewalks and signs.
Roberts said it's pretty much any maintenance issue with county property that needs attention. The liaison service GVC provides not only gives Green Valley residents a direct line to county departments, but it also provides a steady source of income.
GVC receives $75,000 per year in funding from Pima County for the services it provides. However, 2020 marked the last installment of GVC's five-year agreement with the county.
Tiedt said the county funding helps sustain GVC and said she would like to see an increase.
"But given all that's happened and the feasibility of that, we'll see," she said.
Pima County is keeping a tighter hold on its budget due to concerns about future impacts COVID-19 might have on the economy. Tiedt said GVC has considered whether budget concerns would impact any future agreement with the county but hopes it wouldn't, given the savings they provide by acting as a liaison.
"Last year, I believe the amount was about $107,000," she said. "If the work we did do would have been done by paid employees, it would have cost about $107,000 more than what the county paid us."
County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry agreed that GVC saves the county money.
"Frankly, there's no problem associated with it," he said. "I would recommend that at least what they received last year be granted."
Huckelberry said a new five-year agreement should go before the Board of Supervisors in September, and he'd recommend an increase if warranted.
Supervisor Steve Christy, whose District 4 covers most of Green Valley, said he would support continuing the county's contract with GVC.
"The work that GVC does on the county's behalf is a good deal for the county, the taxpayers and the community," he said.
The county contract isn't the only source of income GVC can expect next year. Tiedt said the dues increase approved in 2019 will start Jan. 1.
GVC's dues will increase from $9.50 to $12 annually per rooftop.
"For our community, that's $1 per month, per household," she said. "That's pretty cheap advocacy."