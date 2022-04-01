After nearly three decades as the county’s top official, Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry – who is still recovering from a serious bicycle accident in October – is resigning.
The Board of Supervisors will likely move to accept Huckelberry’s resignation, effective immediately, during their regular board meeting on April 5, and may appoint acting County Administrator Jan Lesher to fill the position, according to the addendum agenda.
Huckelberry, 72, was cycling in downtown Tucson on Oct. 23 when he was struck by a vehicle involved in a crash on Congress Street. One of the drivers was later cited for an accident “resulting in serious physical injury or death” and making an unsafe lane change.
An avid cyclist, Huckelberry was wearing a helmet and traveling in the bike lane at the time of the accident. He suffered a brain bleed, punctured lung, broken ribs and was in the hospital for nearly four weeks before being discharged to a rehabilitation facility.
He returned home in January where he continues to recover.
The news of Huckelberry’s resignation comes just days after his family issued a press release with an update on his recovery, stating Wednesday he was in “great health” and “speaks often about his eagerness to return to work.”
“As we all know, Chuck is a very strong, positive and optimistic person, so it is not hard to understand that his improvement has led him to express to friends and County coworkers a desire to return to work at the County,” the press release said.
“His doctors say that, while his optimism is a plus in his recovery, he should focus on his continued dedicated work with his therapists. His care team and family will continue to assess his recovery and evaluate when a return to work might be possible,” it read.
In a news release on Friday, Ted Schmidt, Huckelberry’s attorney, echoed those sentiments, saying the recovery process has been difficult, but with the support of family and friends, Huckelberry has made remarkable progress.
“There is nothing Chuck wishes more than that he be able to return to his desk at the County and resume his position as County Administrator,” Schmidt wrote.
But the family has acknowledged the road to recovery is a long one, Schmidt said, and has decided that focusing on the rehabilitation ahead, and letting the county move forward, is for the best.
“Chuck and the family fully appreciate that with months of additional therapy ahead, he is unable to do the position justice at this time and out of respect for what is in the best interest of the County, which he has served so effectively and faithfully for over 40 years, it is time for him to officially resign his post. This will allow the County to continue moving forward no longer clouded by concern for his health and potential return,” he wrote.
Schmidt closed with a statement from Huckelberry himself: “Pima County has a bright future with many opportunities and, after I have recovered, I will be available to assist the County in achieving those opportunities."
A native Tucsonan, Huckelberry began his career with Pima County in 1974 as a field engineer with the Department of Transportation. He became director of the department and the Flood Control District in 1979, where he stayed until 1986 when he took over as Assistant County Manager for Public Works.
Huckelberry has held the position of County Administrator since 1993, where he’s received numerous professional recognitions and led Pima County to win several national awards in public works, disaster assistance and recovery and environmental conservation.