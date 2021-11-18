If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry is out of the hospital and in a rehabilitation facility nearly a month after he was struck by a vehicle at a Tucson intersection.
Huckelberry’s wife, Maureen, shared the news Thursday on Pima County’s Facebook page.
“Chuck is out of the hospital and is now receiving care and physical and other therapies at a new facility,” she wrote. “His physicians and care team are happy with his progress recovering from his injuries. We can’t say thank you enough to all of the incredible healthcare professionals and staff at Banner University. The care they provided Chuck and the kind and nurturing support they gave to me and my family was extraordinary. Again, I want to thank everyone for their continued concern for Chuck and his progress. It is deeply touching and meaningful to me, Chuck and our entire family. Thank you."
Huckelberry, who will turn 72 on Monday, was cycling in downtown Tucson Oct. 23 when was struck by a vehicle involved in a crash on Broadway. One of the drivers was cited for an accident “resulting in serious physical injury or death” and making an unsafe lane change.
Huckelberry, an avid cyclist, was wearing a cycling helmet. He suffered a brain bleed, punctured lung and broken ribs and was in the hospital nearly four weeks. His family has released little information on his progress.
Huckelberry's staff wrote that he has been a regular blood donor for 50 years and said donations would be “a great way to wish him a Happy Birthday.”
“You never know when it might be you who needs it.”
