Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry is back home more than two months after he was struck by a vehicle while cycling in downtown Tucson.
A release Monday from Pima County said Huckelberry returned home last week, “and a team of therapists and caregivers are providing him support.”
The release addressed a return to work but in uncertain terms.
“We are currently considering options for the timing and viability of his return to work,” it read.
Huckelberry, an avid cyclist who was wearing a helmet, was struck by a vehicle involved in a crash at a downtown Tucson intersection. He suffered a brain bleed, punctured lung and broken ribs. He was admitted to a hospital in critical but stable condition and was there four weeks before moving to a rehabilitation center. His family has kept a tight lid on any information about the longtime administrator.
“It’s wonderful for Chuck to be home with me,” his wife, Maureen, said in the release. “He continues an aggressive therapy regimen, including physical, occupational and speech therapies.”
She also thanked county staff, the Board of Supervisors and well-wishers, as well as her appreciation for “the continued respect for their privacy” as the 72-year-old Huckelberry continued his recovery. She directed further inquiries to their attorney Ted Schmidt.
