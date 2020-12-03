The Pima County Board of Supervisors is poised to vote Friday on tighter COVID-19 restrictions that could include revoking business licenses, requiring fees for large events, mandatory masks, and fines for those who don’t comply.
The recommendations by County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry were in a 58-page memo dated Dec. 4 and posted online Thursday. An emergency meeting is set for 2 p.m. Friday and will be streamed on the county’s Facebook page.
The proposed measures come three days after the highest monthly county case count since the pandemic began.
Huckelberry hinted Monday that a proposal for a tighter lockdown was in the works when he asked Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Andrew Flagg to look into whether the county could exceed state orders. He acknowledged in a memo that it “may be legally problematic.”
Flagg delivered his answer Wednesday, and Huckelberry based his recommendations on it. They include:
•Modifying a July 15 proclamation for restaurants and other businesses. The change, if approved by supervisors, could bring closure or license/permit revocation after a second violation of standards and practices that include social distancing, hand sanitizer and masks for employees. The change also would do away with the county’s so-called online Wall of Shame for businesses found to be out of compliance.
•Creating a COVID-19 Compliance Deposit of at least $1,000 for events that involve more than 50 people. Huckelberry said the cost is necessary to ensure compliance with a new state-mandated obligation that cities and counties that permit large events disclose and publish infection prevention plans by the organizers. Huckelberry said the deposit would ensure “direct physical and on-site inspections of these events to determine compliance.” Inspection costs would be deducted from the deposit. If insufficient compliance is found, the deposit would be forfeited.
•Civil penalties for mask violations:
— $50 per infraction for not wearing a mask in public — indoor or outdoor — where physical distancing of six feet cannot be maintained. There are 11 exceptions; children under age 5 remain exempt.
— $500 per infraction for businesses that don’t provide and require employees to wear masks. The establishments must refuse to allow a person who is not exempt and is not wearing a face covering to enter the business, and must request they leave. That is a change from a previous proclamation from “may refuse” to “must refuse.”
•Continue the county’s voluntary 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, and request compliance data from the City of Tucson, which on Friday will institute a mandatory curfew during the same hours. If the numbers show noncompliance, revisit the county curfew.
Also on Friday, the Pima County Health Department will issue a Public Health Advisory with voluntary shelter-in-place recommendations.
It includes a request to remain at home as much as possible and avoid contact with those who don’t live in the same household.
Vaccination plan
A draft COVID-19 Vaccine Plan takes a look a procuring and distributing the vaccine.
The report prioritizes four types of population when it comes to getting the vaccine.
1. Critical populations: Healthcare workers; then K-12 and college/university workers, public safety/emergency service, transportation, childcare, shipping/mailing, utilities, agricultural and funeral home/mortuary.
2. Those at-risk: 65 and older; 18 and older with underlying medical conditions.
3. Racial and ethnic minorities.
4. Individuals with limited access to vaccination services: Rural communities, those with disabilities, uninsured.