The body progressively declines as we age, decreasing its ability to recover from injuries or illnesses, Tucson gerontologist Dr. Timothy Domer said July 12 during a presentation in Green Valley.
Green Valley Cares, supported by the Medical Reserve Corps of Southern Arizona, featured Domer at a presentation at Continental Shopping Plaza about normal and healthy aging.
In the first half of the presentation, Domer presented facts about the normal aging processes for different body parts and answered questions.
“In order to know if something is abnormal or a problem, it’s important to know what’s normal,” Domer said. “It’s how to age the most successfully, what to avoid, what to do.”
Domer said for babies and young adults, there is naturally a greater chance of recovery from injuries and illnesses. As people get older, the chance of recovery becomes less until there is no recovery possible, resulting in death.
Here are some other facts Domer presented about normal aging:
Only 0.003 percent of the world’s population live to 100 years old. The average life span is 85 to 95 years.
During a normal life span, people lose 30 percent of the surface area for oxygen exchange within the lungs, leading to increased risk of pneumonia.
There is a 15 to 20 percent decrease in brain volume by age 85, making the brain more susceptible to injury. It also leads to slower processing speeds and mild memory loss.
Between age 50 and 90, people lose about 20 percent of their bone mass, leading to more brittle bones and making the body less responsive to vitamin D.
Muscle mass decreases 30 to 50 percent by age 30 and becomes replaced by fatty and fibrous tissues.
Kidneys shrink 30 percent by age 80, leading to increased urination and a higher risk of dehydration.
Domer will return to Green Valley at noon July 24 for part two of his presentation in the same location, second floor conference room at Continental Shopping Plaza.
At noon Aug. 9, same location, Rosy Cunningham, a hospice volunteer trainer for over 23 years, will speak. The focus will be on establishing and maintaining safe boundaries when establishing rapport with clients.
