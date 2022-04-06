A team of rotarians have accomplished what looked to be near impossible.
A large, green, plastic crate-style container holding everything needed to set up a ShelterBox -- large enough for 10 people to sleep in -- was completed in one hour and ten minutes on Friday afternoon, April 1 at Desert Meadows Park.
Under the leadership of Valle Verde Rotary Club member Gary Friedman, a team of seven from the Valle Verde Rotary Club and one from the Green Valley Rotary Club saw the task through.
The completed tent was carefully secured to the ground and had two zippered walk-in openings.
The sample ShelterBox was set up for a fundraising event on Saturday, April 2 to show how people displaced from their homes in Ukraine may live for an extended time.
The Valle Verde Rotary Club, the Green Valley Rotary Club and soon-to-be chartered Sahuarita Rotary Club have raised $55,500 from its members and the community. Tubac Rotary Club also made contributions while two members of the Valle Verde Rotary Club also donated $11,000 directly to Rotary Internationals Ukrainian ShelterBox appeal ahead of the challenge.
“We can go on record of donating $66,500 to ShelterBox,” said Friedman, who is also Rotary District 5500 Charitable Fund Secretary.
Kathleen Silvers, Chair of the Peace Committee of the Valle Verde Rotary Club spoke of peace in several languages and said, “Peace is central to Rotary.”
Don Jorgensen, District Governor Nominee for Rotary District 5500 and Volunteer Ambassador for ShelterBox USA also spoke.
“You’re here because you want to do something… Looking at ShelterBox, one size doesn’t fit all. We went in to determine needs and ShelterBox identified needs for 10 million refugees.
“Some didn’t need tents. They’re in gyms and churches and needed mattresses, cooking materials, hygiene items, women’s personal hygiene items, warm clothing and blankets.
“We determined the needs and are providing them. Items are handed directly to those in need.
“Peace is our goal and we won’t give up on it,” Jorgensen said in closing.
Advisors to Green Valley-Sahuarita Interact Club, Katie Carter and Mary Fisher handed out painted peace stones to Interact members Neveah Wallace and Stefani Gonzalez who gently placed the stones near the Valle Verde Rotary Club’s Peace Pole.
Stones were painted with Peace, Mercy, Justice, Tolerance, Freedom, Kindness, Charity, Compassion and other meaningful words.
About ShelterBox
A ShelterBox is available in five different sizes to accommodate people in different conditions. They’re designed for protection against wind, rain, stress, heat and cold.
In 2012 ShelterBox became Rotary International’s first Project Partner and remains its only disaster-relief charity.
Each signature-green ShelterBox container is adapted to fit the emergency before being shipped, and each ShelterBox has three logos: ShelterBox, Rotary International and Vango, the company that manufactures ShelterBox.
