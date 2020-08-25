Elfi Canann has spent nearly a third of her 90 years working estate sales, and while she would like to believe this weekend is her swan song, she just can’t commit.
Because she thought March was her swan song.
And the November before that.
But she keeps going back for a couple of reasons: She can’t say no to friends who need help (thus this week’s sale) and she loves every single part of putting these on.
Canann moved to Green Valley in 1989 after a career as an electronics inspector and jumped into what she loved — gardening. She was president of what was then the Women’s Auxiliary of the Men’s Garden Club of Green Valley. She was even president a couple of years before the auxiliary decided to ditch the guys and strike out on its own in the late-’90s.
“Some of the women were tired of baking cookies for the men,” she says with a laugh. “They had wives, they could do that. We wanted to be in the garden.”
She’d never been to an estate sale, but a fellow gardener asked if she’d like to join her in helping out at one. She’d pay Canann $10. Her job? “Watching people and making sure they don’t steal everything,” she says.
She was hooked and helped out at sales for years. Around 2000, a woman she worked for left the business, “and I thought, if she can do it, I can do it.”
Today, her name is her trademark. People see ‘Elfi’ in the ad and know they’re getting a well-run sale, fair prices and maybe a poke in the ribs.
“If the wife wants to buy something and the husband doesn’t want it, I tell her, ‘Keep him at home!’” she says.
That’s the hallmark of her sales: People enjoy themselves, and plenty of regulars come through.
“I love the people,” says Canann, a native of Berlin. “And you know who I miss now? The Mexicans. I know a couple who have a flea market in Mexico. They come and hug me. They all hug me.”
Coronavirus has taken a toll, but sales have been held with relative consistency over the past five months. Canann’s last sale was March 6-7, a week before statewide shutdowns began. This week, she’s helping a friend-of-a-friend who needs to sell off a storage shed full of stuff.
How it’s done
Canann does all her own set-up and pricing and has come up with a few rules shaped by time and experience.
Number one: If you’re the seller, get lost during the sale.
“They will pick up an item and tell a buyer how much they paid for it, where they bought it and stories. People just walk away. They don’t want to hear all that,” she says. “Sometimes the seller decides (mid-sale) not to sell something.”
Sales are about moving items out the door, and emotional attachment is often a drag on progress.
”I tell them, ‘You hired me to sell, not to keep.’ I’m very firm on that.”
But she appreciates the history of an estate of somebody who has passed on and doesn’t stand for any disparagement.
“When I walk into somebody’s house I feel them, I talk to them, though they’re dead,” she says. “I tell people don’t ever call it junk because it used to belong to somebody. This was somebody’s life. Somebody was sleeping on this bed, somebody was watching this TV, somebody was drinking out of this cup. I honor this stuff. To me, it’s still life.”
But for a lot of customers, it’s business. And Canann can put on that hat, too.
It can take two weeks to set up a sale working half-days (remember, she’s 90)— tossing what won’t sell (she rarely pitches much) and meticulously placing and decorating tables to show off items. Sometimes, she’ll switch a table around three or four times before it’s like she wants it.
“It’s supposed to look nice. When I have a whole house, you can make it even better,” she says. “Your eyes buy.”
This sells, that doesn’t
Canann says it’s tough to tell what will sell, and people will surprise you every time.
“This is the beauty of it, this is why I love it,” she says in her German accent. “I’m so excited. I can hardly wait to see what they will buy because I have such weird stuff. Who the heck is going to buy this?”
Press her and she can come up with some standards — that item a lot of people are looking for: pots and pans, inexpensive dishes, mugs, but mostly tools and ladders.
What’s tough to sell, particularly in the time of COVID-19? Paintings, vases and stoneware. People are watching their wallets.
She can easily recall a few big successes — things she never thought she’d see go out the door.
One was an eight-foot-long shiny black buffet. She said the owner had paid about $7,000 for it and told Canann, “Elfi, I don’t care what you get for it, I want it out. I sold it for, I think, $300, and she was happy.”
One sale for a woman moving out of state was the first and only time Canann sold every item in the house.
“I sold everything,” she says. “I even sold the broom. I even sold the paint they were supposed to use to paint everything afterward.”
One buyer even managed to figure out how to get inside the indoor terrarium to get plants he wanted, “and a Mexican woman came and she bought all the furniture. Everything out of every room.”
Canann has also sold a couple of cars and entire bedroom sets during her 28 years in the business. One of her secrets: Place an ad in the Green Valley News “because everybody reads the paper,” but don’t tell people what you have.
“If you put down something and they don’t want it, they don’t come. If you don’t put down anything, they’re curious,” she says. She has used Craigslist to draw in the Tucson crowd, too. Mexican shoppers just follow the signs. Canann gets 30 percent of sales and has two or three helpers.
Packing it in?
Canann laughs at the thought of retirement. Sure, she’d like to but it just hasn’t happened despite some grand attempts.
“People come to me and they say, ‘You told me 10 years ago you’re retiring,’” she says.
She’ll get a call from somebody looking to hire her and tells them she not in the business anymore. Then she asks, “So, what do you have?” Then she encourages them to do it themselves and to call if they need help.
They call, and she’s unretired again. And she loves it.
“I don’t ‘think’ 90, and I never will,” she says. “My mother never did either.”