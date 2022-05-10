Given the high rate of inflation, and the possibility of rising interest rates to fight it, it’s not hard to picture consumers dialing back their spending to compensate.
That could especially be true when it comes to larger investments, like purchasing a home.
In their most recent Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed contracts, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) said home sales fell 1.2% in March – the fifth straight month that contract activity has declined across the nation.
Year-over-year transactions are also down about 8.2%, according to the report.
A similar trend has taken shape in Green Valley and Sahuarita housing markets, according to a recent report from Long Realty. Both markets have seen about 5% fewer home purchases in the first quarter of 2022 versus the first quarter of 2021.
What’s going on?
Kevin Kaplan, vice president of marketing and business development at Long Realty, said some of the local slowdown is tied to the scarcity of housing inventory to purchase.
Generally, a balanced market will lie somewhere between four and six months of supply – the time it would take to deplete all homes for sale. But in Green Valley and Sahuarita today, both markets have less than a one-month supply, according to Long Realty’s report, showing a drastic imbalance in favor of sellers.
Mari Bon of HomeSmart Pros in Green Valley, says the lack of inventory in Southern Arizona is the biggest issue she sees facing the market today.
“The main issue, in our opinion, is that the demand heavily is outweighing the supply, which is the reason home values continue to increase,” Bon said.
“Sellers have even been hesitant to begin the process of selling their homes because they are worried they will not be able to buy a home once they sell theirs.”
Accelerated price increases over the past two years might also have buyers feeling priced out of the market, Kaplan said.
Median sale prices of homes in Green Valley (nearly $301,000) and Sahuarita (about $325,000) are up about 15% from a year ago, according to Long Realty’s report. And with buyer demand still high, Kaplan said he doesn’t expect home values to dip anytime soon.
“We do expect the housing market to moderate this year with a deceleration in rising home prices, but at this point we and the economists abroad are not predicting a housing bust or prices falling,” Kaplan said.
“There is still too much demand for available supply which will keep home values strong,” he said.
Economy at large
It’s still too early to tell if economic woes have had or will have an impact on homebuyers here, local experts say, but they will be watching the market carefully.
According to the NAR, higher mortgage rates and sustained house price inflation has resulted in a 31% year-over-year jump in mortgage payments as of March 2022, and the average rate on a 30-year mortgage has jumped two percentage points since the start of the year, to 5.1%.
Those rates could continue to climb higher depending on actions taken by the Federal Reserve.
On their quest to rein in inflation, the Fed raised their benchmark interest rate on May 4 to a range of 0.75% to 1% – the highest point since the pandemic began two years ago.
The Fed also announced it will start reducing its $9 trillion balance sheet, mainly consisting of Treasury and mortgage bonds, which could further raise the cost of borrowing throughout the economy.
In markets where home purchases are more cash-based than financed, like Green Valley, Kaplan said buyer activity may be less affected by mortgage rate changes, but increasing financing costs could still put some potential buyers in a bind.
But Bon says these rate increases would pose the largest threat to first-time homebuyers.
“We have seen buyers lower their budget to adjust to the rising interest rates, but still continue their search for a home. They (first-time homebuyers) do not have the same purchasing power as investors who are looking to buy homes with the intent to put them up for rent…and we fear that first-time buyers will continue to struggle to buy,” she said.
If you do find yourself in that situation, Kaplan and Bon encourage you to assess all your financing options before purchasing a home, and consider that buying a home – even in the current market – could eventually safeguard against inflation.
“With a continued rise in inflation, buying a home can be a good way to hedge against future inflation, by locking in a fixed house payment now that won’t change, unless of course an opportunity in the future arises to refinance at a lower rate which would lower your payment. But it won’t go up, unlike gas, food, good and services and even health care,” Kaplan said.
“One thing we believe is that it is better to purchase a home, regardless of the looming fears of a recession, as it is better to be in the game than out of the game,” Bon said.