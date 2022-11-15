WG

Walden Grove makes an entrance at Sahuarita High School on Nov. 4, 2022.

 Rick McCallum / Special to the Sahuarita Sun

Walden Grove topped region foe Catalina Foothills, 34-27, to win the 4A Gila championship in its final regular-season game Friday night but narrowly missed out on the 16-team state playoff bracket despite an 8-2 season.

“It was a phenomenal season. I’m obviously very disappointed that we didn’t get an opportunity to get in the playoffs. I felt as though our boys earned that spot,” Walden Grove athletic director and head football coach Corey Noble said. “I feel like they did enough and they did what they could to get there. It sounds kind of dramatic, but it’s heartbreaking to not get in and not get that opportunity to play one more game.”



