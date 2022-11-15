Walden Grove topped region foe Catalina Foothills, 34-27, to win the 4A Gila championship in its final regular-season game Friday night but narrowly missed out on the 16-team state playoff bracket despite an 8-2 season.
“It was a phenomenal season. I’m obviously very disappointed that we didn’t get an opportunity to get in the playoffs. I felt as though our boys earned that spot,” Walden Grove athletic director and head football coach Corey Noble said. “I feel like they did enough and they did what they could to get there. It sounds kind of dramatic, but it’s heartbreaking to not get in and not get that opportunity to play one more game.”
The Red Wolves finished the season ranked No. 17 in the 4A seedings — one spot from qualifying — after winning seven straight games and going undefeated in the 4A Gila region with an 8-2 record. Those numbers raise questions about the playoff selection process.
All Sports Tucson writer Javier Morales said the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA), in coordination with the conference committees, needs to look at expanding the playoff field or automatically qualifying region champions for the playoffs.
“It’s difficult to realize that they finished 8-2, won seven in a row and went 5-0 in their region, and they're still not in the playoffs,” he said. “There’s two problems with that: One is there’s only 16 teams that get into the playoffs, so the AIA has to have someone look at that. They have to look at maybe getting 24 teams in with a play-in week going into the 16-team playoff. If that were the case, Walden Grove definitely would have gotten in.”
“People get confused about it, it’s not the AIA, it’s really the region ADs (athletic directors) and their committees. They make decisions on that,” he added. “They're the ones that decided that region champs can’t automatically make the playoffs because if the region champs also made the playoffs, Walden Grove would have gotten in."
Following the regular season, the top eight teams from the 4A-6A conferences combined are placed in the Open playoffs, a separate playoff for elite teams based on AIA power rankings powered by MaxPreps — a website that specializes in coverage of American high school sports.
The 16-team state tournament brackets for each of the 4A-6A conferences are then seeded according to the overall AIA rankings, including quality wins and strength of opponents during the regular season.
The conference committees, including athletic directors from each region, approved the process.
“99.9 percent of people out there think we just pick the teams, and nothing could be further from the truth,” AIA Director of Sports Information Seth Polansky said. "We actually don’t make any of the decisions, we just run the championships and oversee eligibility and stuff like that. The conference committees make a vast majority of the decisions.”
The AIA Rankings algorithm powered by MaxPreps analyzes the outcome of thousands of games nationwide, placing teams in order based on its formula. The exact formula remains a mystery.
“It’s Max Preps' formula. It’s proprietary to them. They don’t share what the formula is,” Polansky said.
While Noble doesn’t know what specific changes need to be made to the current 16-team playoff field selection process, he has some ideas involving expansion, automatic qualifiers and scheduling — the latter currently puts teams in weaker regions at a disadvantage because of the quality of opponents they play during the season.
“When you go 8-2, win your region, and seven games in a row, and the computer system says that it’s still not enough, I’ve got a problem with that," Noble said. “I’m not saying I have the perfect solution, because I don’t. But I think the first step in solving the problem is identifying the problem: whether it’s expand the playoff to 24 teams, whether it's expand the playoffs to 24 teams and then the region champs get an automatic bid, or whether it’s there’s no regions and we as coaches get to pick our 10 games that we play.”
For Noble, the turning point in the season was a hard-fought 28-20 loss to Arizona College Prep High School in September that also played a significant role in keeping the Red Wolves out of the playoffs. Walden Grove won its remaining seven games while Arizona College Prep went 3-4 and secured the 16th seed in the 4A state playoffs.
The Red Wolves other regular season loss came earlier in the season to the sixth-seeded Canyon del Oro High School.
“If we beat them (Arizona Prep) up there in Chandler, we’re 9-1 and we’re probably hosting in the playoffs. It’s not to say that we went 10-0 and didn’t make it , but we scheduled a tough opponent and had a close game and I feel like that turned our season around a little bit because it showed us how close we can be,” he said. “For us to turn around, make a run like we did. We haven’t lost since the second week of September, and all of that and these young men don’t get a chance to play an 11th gam. I hurt for them a little bit. A little bit more than a little bit.”
While the season didn’t end the way the Red Wolves had anticipated, Noble is still proud of the team’s accomplishments, including recording the second-most wins in school history, winning the Copper Cup (awarded to the winner of an annual rivalry game with Sahuarita High School), breaking several team stats records and the several anticipated All-Region players yet to be publicly announced.
He also remains excited about building on this season’s success and the lessons learned throughout with next year's team.
“That game in week three that maybe there’s a play here or a play there that can swing that game, you never know which game is going to be the game that ultimately dictates the outcome of your season, and ultimately dictates whether you go to the playoffs or not. That’s a valuable lesson in of itself. That’s why every game matters.”