Selina Slayton is in a bit of a hurry.
She watches the numbers climb on the gas pump at the Circle K on Nogales Highway, quickly pulls the nozzle from her gas tank and slides back into her seat to make the 43-mile drive to Sonoita for her job as a server.
“It took about $20-$30 to fill up, now it takes about 60,” said Slayton, 21. “The money that I’m spending on this – a lot of that money could go toward groceries or something else that I need.”
The price of gas and diesel have gone up $1.50 per gallon from a year ago in Pima County, according to AAA.com. As Green Valley residents reluctantly accept the increases, questions linger as to why the hike and how much longer drivers will have to put up with it.
Cause and effect
How did we get here? There's no simple answer.
As drivers stayed home during the pandemic, there was less demand for oil. Production and exports of oil decreased. As the pandemic eased and people returned to work in person, supply had trouble keeping up.
Since February, the Russia-Ukraine war has led to Western governments placing sanctions on Russia, driving the price of oil to more than $100 per barrel. With sanctions in place, the United States has tapped into reserves in an attempt to combat prices at the pump.
According to the U.S. Energy and Information Administration, “In 2021, Russia was the largest natural gas-exporting country in the world, the second-largest crude oil and condensates-exporting country after Saudi Arabia.”
With much of the West no longer buying Russian oil, consumers feel the effects every time they fill up. Some think there are ulterior motives.
“They’re just trying to force us to go green,” Green Valley resident Lori Neal said. “If they really wanted us to go clean, they would go nuclear.”
General consensus
Most Green Valley residents feel like they’re in a bind. Many who drive say they’ll just take the hits as the prices continue to rise. The autonomy that comes with a private vehicle is worth the price, many say.
“Yeah, it sucks, but it’s like beer, you gotta have it,” retired veteran Kelly Hulse, 59, said. “I’ve had this truck since October. This is the third time I’ve put gas in it since October. This will probably last me another three months.”
His truck has 1,700 miles on it because basics aren't far away in Green Valley: Safeway, Walmart and golf.
While filling up the company van, a/c and heating tech Ian Corona reflected on how his daughter is reimbursed for the miles she drives on the job. With two cars at home, he calculates how much higher prices would have to go before he'd look for a more fuel-efficient vehicle.
“I’m not really OK with it, no, but you have to get around,” Corona said.
Luis Barajas, who works at a local gas station, said he doesn't have much of a choice.
“I gotta pay. I come to work Monday through Friday, six to two,” he said. “I travel 25 minutes away."
He said his vehicles a Saturn Sky and a Mustang, "are not the best for gas, but yet, they’re fun.”
Gilbert Diaz, a truck driver, is feeling the pinch, too.
“I used to fill up my truck for $50, now it’s $100,” he said.
New habits
What's the tipping point before drivers will make a change, and how much of a change would they make — selling a gas-guzzler, driving fewer miles or buying an alternative-energy vehicle?
It depends on who you talk to.
“I will absolutely not buy an electric car,” Neal said.
Corona says if prices go up another dollar, he might look for "a four-cylinder Honda Civic, something like that.”
“Nah, no downgrade,” Barajas said. “I don’t have the usual expenses, like some people have a wife, their kids, this and that. I haven’t had a need to downgrade, if anything I’m buying new toys.”
Diaz is willing to go smaller.
“A four cylinder. I don’t think I could go electric. They’re pretty pricey, those electric cars. There’s only so many people that can afford those.”
Looking ahead
With the future of gas prices uncertain, most are unsure if things are going to change for the better.
“People are already going to be used to this, why would they change it? Why would they change it back?” Corona said. “They’re already getting their amount from us, consumers, at this price. They might drop some, but I don’t think it’s going to drop back to the high twos or high threes again.”
Neal said she wouldn't mind "green energy, if the technology was there. The technology is not there right now. Give us another 30 years, 40 years, we’ll probably be there.”
As for Slayton, having lived in Arkansas four years then moving to Arizona prior to the war in Ukraine, it has been a dizzying experience. The average gas prices in Arkansas last year was $2.76 compared to the current Arizona average of $4.91.
“I don’t like it, but in the end you gotta pay for gas somehow,” she said.