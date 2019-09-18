Registered nurses at St. Mary's and St. Joseph's hospitals are scheduled to hold a one-day strike Friday, but officials with the Green Valley Fire District and AMR don't believe local residents should be too worried if it comes to fruition.
GVFD Chief Chuck Wunder and Rural/Metro Battalion Chief John Walka said they've been reassured by hospital officials that patients will continue to receive quality care at their facilities even if there is a strike. As a result, paramedics will continue to transport patients to their preferred hospitals unless circumstances change.
According to the National Nurses Organizing Committee, registered nurses at 12 Tenet-affiliated hospitals in California, Florida and Tucson will strike between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday. The nurses believe the national nursing shortage would be alleviated if management improved their recruitment and retention efforts.
Tenet Healthcare, which is based in Texas, assumed majority ownership of Carondelet Health Network of Southern Arizona in 2015. Carondelet operates St. Joseph's, St. Mary's and Holy Cross Hospital in Nogales, Arizona.
In an emailed statement sent Tuesday evening, Carondelet spokesman Keith Jones said Carondelet is hopeful something can be worked out.
"We have been negotiating in good faith with union representatives over the last few months in an effort to reach a new contract, which we have made considerable progress on, and we will continue to negotiate in hopes of reaching a successful resolution.”
Jones said patients can be assured they will continue to be cared for by qualified registered nurses and other caregivers should there be a strike.
Jones declined to answer several questions, including how many registered nurses work at each of the Tucson hospitals, how the company plans to cover their shifts and if arrangements have been made to divert patients to other hospitals if needed.
Walka said AMR is prepared to move vehicles and make staff adjustments should St. Mary's or St. Joseph's need to transfer patients to other facilities or stop accepting patients.
AMR will remain in contact with hospital officials throughout the day, he said.
AMR purchased Rural/Metro Fire and Southwest Ambulance in October 2015.
According to GVFD statistics, roughly 30 percent of GVFD's patients who require ambulances request trips to St. Mary's Hospital. Forty-five percent are transported to Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital. The bulk of the other patients go to Banner University Medical Center South or the Southern Arizona VA Hospital.
Wunder said he has been assured by hospital officials there will be no change in the delivery of services, but he, too, will remain in touch with them throughout Friday.
"I'm not anticipating a major disruption from our point of view," Wunder said.