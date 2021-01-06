Tamales are a traditional staple of the holidays but families who make and sell them noticed an increase in the cost of supplies while buyers found it tougher to track them down, even if they were willing to pay more.
Kayla Barbosa of Sahuarita said tamale-making is a family tradition that’s been passed down for four generations. She said her family’s tamales have been known in the area for quite a while.
“My great-grandma was very well known in Tumacacori and people would come all over for her tamales and she would make them all year around and sell them,” she said. “She’s passed away so that’s when my nana took over the tradition and started doing them for Christmas.”
Her nana, Yolanda Alegria, made and sold her tamales again this season, but they had to raise the price as ingredients became more costly.
“Everything went up — the meat, the masa, the olives,” Barbosa said. “When my nana first started making tamales with her mom they would spend $30 to $40 for 12 dozen and now it costs us $80, sometimes more, to make 12 dozen tamales.”
In 2019, they sold their tamales for $15 a dozen and they had to increase the price to $25 a dozen in 2020.
“We didn’t think many people would buy them because we had to raise the prices and since it’s a hard time due to the pandemic,” she said. “Fortunately, my nana’s tamales are known so our friends, family and community for the most part were still OK with paying the price increase.”
They sold their tamales to 20 people, with the majority purchasing over a dozen. Last year, they sold their tamales to about 80 families.
“So, a big difference from this year, but we were blessed to sell as many as we did this year given the circumstances,” she said.
Celeste Uribe, another Sahuarita resident, is no stranger to the annual tradition.
“I've been making tamales with my family, mainly my mom, since I can remember, over 30 years,” she said. “I remember even helping when I was a kid.”
Uribe said she only started selling tamales for the holiday last year, mostly to neighbors and friends. They would sell a few dozen.
In 2020, Uribe said she noticed more people were looking.
“I've had more people than usual this season ask for tamales for sure,” she said. “Last year we only sold to people who asked us or inquired about them. This year we made a few extra dozen and I posted on the Rancho Sahuarita site (Facebook group) about it.”
She sold to about 12 people this time around, even delivering tamales on request. She’s making more this week and delivering a few dozen more.
Uribe also noticed the price of groceries go up this year and upped the price per dozen by a couple dollars.
La Vakita Meat Market, at Esperanza Boulevard and Interstate 19 in Green Valley, takes tamale orders every holiday season.
Cashier and cook Nallely Anaya said they took a lot of orders in 2020, but it was about the same amount as the previous year.
The market sells tamales year-round, and unlike local families who had to raise their prices due to increases in costs, the market's prices remained the same, $19 a dozen.
"They were the same price because we don't get ingredients from the same place as everyone else," she said. "We get our ingredients from a warehouse so it's a different cost."
Resident Amanda Todd said Uribe was about the only person she could find tamales from around Christmas.
Tamales are a holiday tradition for her family and typically she has no trouble finding people selling them from grocery store parking lots in Tucson or Sahuarita.
But this year, she said even in the city she didn’t hear the normal cry of “tamales” around the holiday.
“I do feel we waited a little longer just because of everything,” she said. “My kids have gone, moved away, and all of a sudden my husband said, ‘We haven't gotten tamales yet.’ I went on the look for them and a few people said, ‘Try this person, try this person,’ and I could only find one lady.”
Todd has been trying to stay local and said over the last couple years she has turned to Facebook to find tamales.
“I do think because of COVID a lot of people were not wanting to sell them because they spend so much on making them,” she said. “I feel the threat of not being able to sell them probably stopped more from doing tamales other than just doing them for their family.”
Todd bought a couple dozen from Uribe. While the price was higher than previous years, Todd said it was worth it.
“Usually, the highest I have paid was $15 for a dozen but this year it went up to $20 a dozen,” she said. “A lot of people were saying the meat price and everything else was going up. I feel like understanding that a little more and since I can't make them myself I’m willing to pay the price. I can't do them so I will pay that extra money.”