Here's another gem for 2020: We broke the record for most triple-digit days on Wednesday after hitting 100 degrees at 2:11 p.m.
"Yeah, we trucked right on through it," Tucson National Weather Service Meteorologist Carl Cerniglia said Wednesday. "Yesterday, we tied that record – today we actually broke that record. So, we have 100, 100-degree or more days set."
And it only gets better.
Thursday added another triple-digit to the record, and the 103-degree high set a record for being the hottest temperature ever recorded during October. That was tied a day later when it hit 103 on Friday afternoon.
The Weather Serviced forecasted highs in Green Valley of 100, 98, 99 and 98 degrees for Saturday through Tuesday, respectively.
Sahuarita is slightly higher with 101, 99, 100 and 99 degrees for the same days.
The Weather Service takes official records at Tucson International Airport. Green Valley and Sahuarita don't have an official location for record-keeping.
Temperatures are about 10 to 12 degrees above normal, though seasonal cooling is on the way.
"It drops pretty quickly as we move through October," Cerniglia said. "So, even though next Wednesday or Thursday we might be at 95 degrees, the normal high at that point is 87-88. We're going to stay above normal for the foreseeable future. And significantly so for the next four days."
There's a persistent high-pressure system over the western United States that's to blame.
"And a very strong one at that," Cerniglia said. "And the record setting, as far as dryness and heat, have been pretty widespread. It's not just local to our area. It's Arizona, much of Utah, Nevada, much of California – we've all been in the same boat."
The Weather Service reported this September was the hottest on record with an average 85.7 temperature for the month, which is above the 81.6-degree normal. Both high- and low-temperature observations factor into overall averages.
September also marked three consecutive months breaking the hottest on record. The Weather Service recorded its first 110-degree day on Sept. 4, followed by the first 108-degree record on Sept. 5.
Get ready for a warmer than usual winter as well.
"It'll just be a little warmer than normal," Cerniglia said. "It's probably a safe bet to say snow is probably not part of the equation this year in Tucson. Not to say it couldn't happen, but overall the winter will end up being warmer than normal from the way things look."
It's not just the heat that has people talking. Cerniglia said this year's monsoon is the second driest on record – falling behind 1924, which holds the top spot. Wednesday marked the end of the monsoon season.
The Weather Service reported September didn't get any measurable rainfall at its official recording location. September's lack of rain is 1.29 inches below normal rainfall for the month.
Cerniglia said October rains are typically the product of hurricane and tropical storm remnants that make their way east to Southern Arizona.
"That's about the only thing that you can really get significant precipitation from for us here," Cerniglia said. "Keep your fingers crossed because the hurricane season doesn't kind of end until you get into November or so. We have that shot, but it's pretty minimal this year."