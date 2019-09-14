A Pima County Justice of the Peace has entered a default judgment against Green Valley Hospital for an unpaid sewer bill of $1,900.
According to court documents, Pima County Finance and Risk Management sent Green Valley Hospital a letter in January warning them a small claims lawsuit was about to be filed over its non-payment of a $1,899.33 sewer bill.
The letter states the county's attempts to reach the hospital had been unsuccessful and the hospital had failed to respond to its delinquent letters or billings.
The lawsuit was filed on Feb. 13 and a printed receipt shows someone signed for a certified letter sent to the hospital at a Phoenix address on March 25.
A default judgment of $1,971.83, which included an overdue fee, was signed May 22.
Green Valley Hospital opened in May 2015 with 49-beds, a restaurant, coffee bar and gift shop. However, the hospital always struggled to fill beds and filed for bankruptcy in April 2017 to get out from under crushing debt and to secure long-term financial stability.
In February 2018, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Phoenix approved the purchase of the hospital by Lateral GV, an offshoot of the California equity firm Lateral Investment Management, the lone bidders on the property. The bankruptcy case was finalized on July 25, 2018 and the hospital changed its name to Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital.
Kelly Adams, the chief executive officer for SCVRH, said he didn't know anything about the small claims lawsuit or default judgment until it was brought to his attention by the Green Valley News.
In looking at the account numbers on the paperwork, Adams said the debt goes back to 2016 and 2017 and has nothing to do with Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital.
"It belongs to the prior owners," Adams said.
Shortly after coming out of bankruptcy Adams said the hospital may have been 60 to 90 days behind on utilities, but since then staff has tried to "stay on top of it."
"I think we've always tried to keep utilities fairly current. Those are big deals," he said.
The hospital has added several new providers over the last year so patients aren't forced to drive to Tucson for care, and the hospital is looking forward to the upcoming busy season, Adams said.
When asked if the hospital remains behind on some of its bills, Adams declined to get into specifics.
"I don't know that I have a number on all of that. I mean we still work with all of our vendors and we keep up those that need to be kept up, (those) that are very critical," Adams said. "They've been very good to work with us. We're moving the dial definitely the right way."