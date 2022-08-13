Harris and staff

Then-CEO Steve Harris checks in on the Emergency Room staff as the doors were closing for the final time to patients June 30 at Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital.

 Green Valley News

Laid off employees at Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital have filed a class action lawsuit seeking unpaid wages, benefits and other work-related compensation and alleging violation of the federal WARN Act.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Arizona, lists the hospital as defendant and comes three weeks after officials abruptly informed employees they no longer had jobs and wouldn’t see an extra month of promised compensation.



