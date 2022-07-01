Steve Harris leans back in his office chair, gathers his thoughts and in measured words talks about what Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital has meant to Green Valley.
It’s 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, and in just a half-hour the community’s first hospital will lock its doors until somebody figures out what to do with an empty, 147,000-square-foot building.
The hospital has a short history — it opened as Green Valley Hospital in 2015 — but the effect has been deep and lasting, Harris says.
For him, the hospital is about people — the nurses who stayed past their shifts to comfort patients who trusted them; helping older residents avoid the drive to Tucson hospitals; and “all the human-interest things,” like a farmers market, health fairs and a meeting spot for a local Rotary Club. And don't forget their notable restaurant, which for a time had live entertainment.
It all came together to make the hospital more than just a hospital. It was a community gathering spot and along the way made history as Green Valley’s most expensive construction project at more than $75 million.
For Harris, the last of the hospital’s six CEOs, it became personal. He and his wife fell in love with the area, sold their home and settled in Quail Creek three years ago.
He likes to tell the story of a neighbor who found blood in his urine on a Saturday morning over Labor Day weekend. Harris called a urologist, who met the man at the hospital. They ran tests, got the results and ordered treatment. The man was back home watching golf on TV that afternoon.
“There isn’t another city in the country where you could get in and see a urologist on a Saturday morning on a holiday weekend and be home by noon,” Harris says. "That just doesn't happen."
That, he says, is how Green Valley’s hospital stood out.
If he had to boil it down, what really made the hospital popular was extra attention in two areas: wait times and food.
The hospital introduced 30-minute door-to-doc at its Emergency Room under its first CEO, David Wanger, and always pushed to meet that mark. A drive to Tucson could mean six hours in the ER waiting room; Green Valley was a fraction of that.
As Harris made the rounds Thursday shortly after the doors were closed, there was further evidence of the hospital’s reputation for paying attention to the details. The ER still had six patients, one of whom came from Tucson after hearing good things about "Green Valley’s hospital."
When the doors opened seven years ago, the first patient was a 27-year-old Sahuarita woman. On Thursday, the last in-patient discharged was 69-year-old Sally Chaves, minutes before the doors were closed.
Chavez, who had been hospitalized three days for respiratory issues, praised the care, the location and the workers, family friend Adrienne Aranda said. Chavez was transferred to Northwest Medical Center in Sahuarita.
For its part, Green Valley gave back to the hospital, with gratitude. Dozens of volunteers have staffed desks, helped patients and held trembling hands over the years.
“The volunteers have been absolutely amazing,” Harris says.
Moving on
Harris estimates half of the 300 employees have found other jobs; about 30 will be kept on as maintenance staff, security, housekeeping, admin and keeping the high-dollar equipment oiled and in good operating condition.
Broadstone, the East Coast real estate investment trust that bought the hospital last year, has twice declined to comment or answer questions on any aspect of the property.
Harris, a veteran hospital administrator, has reason to believe the facility will eventually reopen with new operators but he knows they will face the same challenges he has.
“This is the trickiest market I’ve ever worked in because it’s hard to get doctors to live here,” he says. “We continuously fought — and not successfully — to get those folks to be here.”
He’ll be with the hospital at least until the end of the year, on-site nearly every day, he says.
On Thursday, the building with the handsome spiraling staircase, colorful murals and cavernous lobby slowly emptied out after the doors were closed and parking lots roped off.
Employees hugged, some looked down long, empty hallways. Harris visited every department stopping to talk to staff, ensuring last-minute details were tied up. But it’s not about a building for him, and never has been. It's the people, he says again.
“My loyalty is to the community.”